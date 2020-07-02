Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise on vaccine hopes, eyes on U.S. payrolls

Asian stocks tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday although sentiment was cautious ahead of U.S. employment data while copper prices jumped to more than six-month highs on a better global outlook and supply fears in top producer Chile. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.9% with all major indexes trading higher on hopes of a vaccine for COVID-19, which has killed more than half a million people globally and shut down the world economy.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 08:11 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise on vaccine hopes, eyes on U.S. payrolls

Asian stocks tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday although sentiment was cautious ahead of U.S. employment data while copper prices jumped to more than six-month highs on a better global outlook and supply fears in top producer Chile.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.9% with all major indexes trading higher on hopes of a vaccine for COVID-19, which has killed more than half a million people globally and shut down the world economy. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4%, China's blue-chip index added 0.6% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.7%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat. U.S. employment figures due later in the day are expected to show if the world's largest economy can sustain its fragile recovery as new COVID-19 cases accelerate in several southern states.

Economists polled by Reuters expect private employers to show 2.9 new million new jobs June, which would follow a surprise increase in May. Casting some doubt over that projection, however, was a smaller-than-expected increase in jobs seen in the ADP report on Wednesday. "A better-than-expected outcome could go some way to settling the near-term debate that the U.S. labor market will heal relatively quickly and justify new highs in U.S. equities," said Stephen Innes, strategist at AxiCorp.

Wall Street ended Wednesday higher after key economic indicators showed a rebound in Chinese manufacturing activity as it recovers from the pandemic while sharp declines in European factory activity eased. Risk sentiment was whetted by a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, which was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials.

Equity investors shrugged off concerns about Hong Kong where police arrested more than 300 people protesting sweeping new laws introduced by China to snuff out dissent. Those developments have raised concerns about China's already strained relations with its major western trading partners, particularly the United States.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that would penalize banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement a national security law. In commodities, the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched 49,570 yuan ($7,016.28) a tonne, its highest since Dec. 30, 2019.

Manufacturing activity rebounded in the United States in June, while the factory sector in Germany, Europe's largest economy, contracted at a slower pace and top copper consumer China posted better-than-expected manufacturing data. Meanwhile in Chile, where the number of COVID-19 cases have been climbing, miner BHP said it would begin to slow production at its small Cerro Colorado copper mine in the country.

Elsewhere, oil prices eased and gold was a tad softer too while the dollar was steady in a sign of investor caution despite encouraging macro data. Brent crude slipped 6 cents to $41.97 a barrel. U.S. crude was off 12 cents at $39.70 a barrel. U.S. gold futures was 0.12% lower, at $1,777.70.

The safehaven greenback was unchanged against the Japanese yen at 107.45. The euro barely moved too and was last at $1.1254 while sterling was treading water at $1.2477. That left the dollar index at 97.139.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Inter Milan secure dominating 6-0 win over Brescia

Inter Milan demolished Brescia to secure a sumptuous 6-0 victory in the ongoing Serie A here on Wednesday. Inter Milan displayed a dominant performance throughout the match and all six goals were scored by six different players. From the ve...

J-K ACB arrests Bhupinder Singh Dua, former MD SICOP in disproportionate assets case

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested Bhupinder Singh Dua, former MD of Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited SICOP, Jammu in connection with a disproportionate assets case, said ACB, Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Furt...

UN experts appalled by enforced disappearance of Pak activist Idris Khattak, call for impartial probe

UN human rights experts have condemned the enforced disappearance of Idris Khattak, a Pakistani human rights defender, calling it an intolerable attack on his legitimate work against a range of human rights and minority violations in the Kh...

JNCTN and UK digital identity firm Yoti partner to boost global capabilities

New Zealand-based credential management specialists JNCTN and UK digital identity company Yoti have today announced a strategic partnership to boost their international capabilities in this fast-growing space.The Yoti JNCTN partnership esta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020