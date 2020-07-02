Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar on defensive as investors await U.S. jobs data

Similar surveys from China, Germany and France all pointed to an improvement in factory activity, while the ADP National Employment Report showed June private payrolls added nearly 2.4 million jobs. Still, re-openings are stalling in the U.S. as case numbers surge.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 09:36 IST
FOREX-Dollar on defensive as investors await U.S. jobs data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar was on the defensive against more growth-sensitive currencies on Thursday, following upbeat U.S. and European economic data, though worries about the coronavirus blunted more aggressive risk-taking ahead of upcoming U.S. jobs figures.

The New Zealand dollar led modest gains in Asia, edging ahead by 0.2% to a one-week high of $0.6492. Against a basket of currencies, the greenback slipped marginally and is tracking toward its worst week in a month, with a 0.4% fall - though it could shift significantly in either direction depending on U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT.

Non-farm payrolls figures are expected to show an increase of 3 million jobs last month. But estimates vary widely and the data comes as concerns grow about whether the U.S. economy can sustain its recovery as coronavirus infections surge and some states reimpose limits on business and personal activity. "Any reasonable reaction to this number must also price in the resurgence in cases," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore, adding that a strong beat is needed to boost sentiment.

"A shortfall, particularly even one that may be mildly negative, would quickly reinforce the shadows of doubt being cast on plans for unfettered re-openings," he said. A miss would probably push U.S. Treasury yields lower, Varathan added, but he said the dollar's response is less predictable and dependent on whether investors regard hiccups in the U.S. recovery as a challenge to the global rebound.

"Given the programs in place, a weak number is unambiguously weak," said Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research at Standard Chartered in New York. "A strong number could reflect economic improvement or fiscal incentives to hire."

FINE BALANCE Supporting sentiment in the meantime was news that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer showed potential in early-stage human trials.

U.S. manufacturing activity also rebounded more than expected in June, with the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing activity index hitting its highest in 14 months. Similar surveys from China, Germany, and France all pointed to an improvement in factory activity, while the ADP National Employment Report showed June private payrolls added nearly 2.4 million jobs.

Still, re-openings are stalling in the U.S. as case numbers surge. New cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, shot up by nearly 50,000 on Wednesday, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic. The safe-haven Japanese yen hung on to overnight gains to hold steady at 107.53 yen per dollar, pointing to elevated investor caution.

Elsewhere the euro changed hands at $1.1257, maintaining its gain of 0.3% since the start of the week. The mood also lifted sterling above $1.25 for the first time in a week, and it last sat at $1.2483, having bounced almost 2% from a one-month low hit on Monday.

Analysts expect the pound could be about 4% stronger in a year's time if Britain and the European Union can thrash out a trade deal, a Reuters poll has found. Broadly, poll respondents expect the dollar to slowly decline over the coming year, though that depends on there being no second shock from the coronavirus.

"If we see further spikes in coronavirus cases, I would expect both the dollar and the yen to strengthen against other currencies," said Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan market research at J.P. Morgan

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief tells Libya's Hifter there is no military solution

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the commander of Libyas eastern-based forces Wednesday that there can be no military solution to the conflict he launched in April 2019 against the UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli. ...

Rare Javan Rhino captured on hidden camera in gleeful mudbath

A rare Javan rhinoceros has been captured on camera gleefully rolling around in the khaki, tropical waters of a national park, on the westernmost tip of Indonesias Java island. The video of the critically endangered Javan rhino, one of only...

Goa BJP MLA, kin found COVID-19 positive

Goa Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA from South Goa along with his wife and two children has been found positive for COVID-19, sources said.The BJP MLA has already been hospitalised.Goa has so far reported 1,387 COVID-19 positive cases, accor...

New Zealand's health minister resigns after virus blunders

New Zealands health minister resigned Thursday following a series of personal blunders during the coronavirus pandemic. David Clark had earlier described himself as an idiot for breaking the nations lockdown measures and then last week appe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020