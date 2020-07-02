Syook mobilizes IoT-based Social Distancing App in the fight against COVID-19

Left Menu
With ever-growing cases of COVID-19, one fact stands clear. This crisis is not phasing out anytime soon. Governments are trying hard to stabilize the economy, while businesses are trying to stay afloat. But for those who can't operate on the WFH (work-from-home) model, stopping the spread is important now, more than ever.

The Syook Team at their headquarters in Bengaluru, India. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): With ever-growing cases of COVID-19, one fact stands clear. This crisis is not phasing out anytime soon. Governments are trying hard to stabilize the economy, while businesses are trying to stay afloat. But for those who can't operate on the WFH (work-from-home) model, stopping the spread is important now, more than ever. Many startups & enterprises are trying to do their bit in this battle against the crisis. Syook, for example, has launched a login-free "Social Distancing" App.

Using only Bluetooth-based tracing, this app from Syook is a probable answer to the privacy concerns around current social distancing apps. "This app uses our proprietary Real-Time Location Systems Platform (RTLS) to help organizations encourage social distancing at the workplace. This way, everyone can keep social distancing in check - both at the individual and organizational level," said Arjun Nagarajan, Syook CEO.

Syook needs little introduction when it comes to indoor location services. With several Fortune 500 clients, including Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Fiat, etc., in its portfolio, it has the scale & the technical know-how to engineer controls that limit the spread of coronavirus at workplaces - or in general, any place with high footfall. According to a markets and markets research survey, reported by Digital Journal, the indoor location market is expected to grow by about 26 per cent CAGR.

The growth is expected to be driven by digital transformation initiatives of all large organizations in the manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and the natural resources sector. Indoor location solutions, according to the report, have multiple applications - businesses can manage operations effectively, save costs on people and processes, and track missing equipment - which is quite tedious to do manually. Syook was the only company of Indian-origin to be listed in this global report.

Syook had quite an uneventful start. None of the Co-founders knew how to code. So Arjun Nagarajan, CEO, and Aman Agarwal, CTO, learned coding ten years after graduation from IIT. While Saurabh, COO, focused on getting their first enterprise client, Unilever, Arjun & Aman built the MVP. Soon enough, they on-boarded Unilever as their first client - which they delivered successfully; and many more came soon after. More recently, in early 2019, the company received an undisclosed investment from Inflection Point Ventures.

Today, Syook's location solutions help organizations like Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser & Fiat track their assets, people, visitors - all in one place. Combined with Syook's proprietary IoT based platform, decision-makers gain actionable insights to supercharge their productivity. Being a market leader in real-time logistics solutions (RTLS), and creating real-time people & asset solutions for years now, Syook found it to be a responsibility that their technical expertise was deployed in helping slow the spread. Probably, we need many more such organizations to come forth and take the charge in this fight.

Take a step against COVID-19 with "The Social Distancing App" from Syook. Download "Social Distancing" App Now

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

