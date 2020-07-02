Left Menu
Development News Edition

SEBI alleges Divi's CFO, others of insider trading; imposes Rs 96 lakh fine

Kishore Babu who is in a key managerial position allegedly had access to the information even before the announcement was made public, the market regulator said. G Mahalingam, wholetime director of SEBI, who issued the orders said the persons or entities mentioned may file their replies to the regulator within 30 days from the date of receipt of this order.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:43 IST
SEBI alleges Divi's CFO, others of insider trading; imposes Rs 96 lakh fine

Hyderabad, Jul 2 (PTI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed over Rs 96 lakh penalty on Divi's Laboratories' Chief Financial officer (CFO) L Kishore Babu and his close associates including his son for allegedly indulging in insider trading in 2017. "Based on investigation conducted by SEBI, L Kishore Babu, Praveen Lingamneni, Nagesh Lingamaneni, Sri Lakshmi Lingamaneni, D Srinivasa Rao, Radhika Dronavalli, Gopichand Lingamaneni and Pushpa Latha Devi were identified as "insiders" who had, directly or indirectly, traded in the scrip during the Investigation Period," SEBI said in its order issued on July 1.

The market regulator alleged that Divi's, a city-based pharma company had made an announcement on July 10, 2017, during market hours that USFDA would lift import alert 99-32 on the company's unit-II at Visakhapatnam, which was price- sensitive information. Kishore Babu who is in a key managerial position allegedly had access to the information even before the announcement was made public, the market regulator said.

G Mahalingam, wholetime director of SEBI, who issued the orders said the persons or entities mentioned may file their replies to the regulator within 30 days from the date of receipt of this order. They may also indicate in their replies whether they wish to avail an opportunity of personal hearing in the matter.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Morning walkers back on track in Kolkata

Morning walkers in Kolkata breathed a sigh of relief as the administration here reopened Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar -- two lakes surrounded by vast stretches of greenery - with certain curbs in place. Both the lakes will throw ope...

Sterling driven by weaker dollar; investors eye month-end for trade deal

The pound continued to be driven up by the weaker U.S. dollar on Thursday and stayed neutral versus the euro as investors assessed the probability of Britain signing a trade deal with the European Union by the end of this year.This month is...

'Incident' damages construction near Iran nuclear site

An incident has damaged an under-construction building near Irans Natanz nuclear site, but there was no damage to its centrifuge facility, a spokesman said Thursday. Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment in a report published by the state-run...

Utkarsh Ambudkar to headline CBS comedy pilot 'Ghosts'

Pitch Perfect alum Utkarsh Ambudkar will play the lead role in CBS upcoming comedy pilot Ghosts. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the single-camera comedy hails from Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and will also feature actor Rose McIver. Bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020