GIDEoN: A Vision for Ending Pandemics with Dr. Ian Lipkin
On July 8, 2020, Dr. Lipkin will walk us through a novel program with the potential to completely change the way we approach the fight against infectious disease as he delivers the Third Yusuf Hamied Distinguished Lecture, ‘GIDEoN: A Vision for Ending Pandemics’ hosted by Columbia Global Centers | Mumbai and the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:22 IST
Dr. Ian Lipkin, world-renowned virologist and leading expert on COVID-19, explores how we can end this pandemic and prevent the next public health crisis on July 8, 2020, in a webinar organized by the Columbia Global Centers | Mumbai and the Columbia Mailman School of Public HealthMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the most important question for us all remains, how can we end this crisis and ensure that we can prevent the next one? Dr. Ian Lipkin, famously known as the 'Virus Hunter' due to his groundbreaking techniques for identifying viral agents, has found an answer to this question. Speaking about this issue, Dr. Lipkin, John Snow Professor of Epidemiology and the Director for the Center of Infection and Immunity with the Columbia Mailman School, said, "I think we are seeing these [health crises] much more frequently because of factors like deforestation, population migration, international trade and travel and climate change. All of these are changing the rate at which they appear." GIDEoN (Global Infectious Disease Epidemiology Network) is a public health startup for early detection and containment of pandemic risk with the potential to address this crisis in the 21st century globalized economy. It aims to provide inexpensive, rapid tools for diagnosis discovery, identify and prioritize infectious agents based on pandemic risk, and share data for the production of vaccines to overcome current and future pandemic crises. This webinar is part of a larger initiative to advance science, improve public health outcomes in India and train the next generation of public health leaders through research grants, enabled by a generous gift from the distinguished philanthropist, Dr. Yusuf Hamied of Cipla. Since 2018, Columbia Global Centers | Mumbai and the Columbia Mailman School have collaborated on the Yusuf Hamied Fellowships that are awarded annually for three research residencies in India to public health faculty at the Columbia Mailman School and to three faculty members in Indian educational institutions for short-term residencies at the Columbia Mailman School. According to Dr. Ravina Aggarwal, Director of Columbia Global Centers | Mumbai, "Public health research is critical in helping us address infectious diseases and ensure that the benefits of scientific solutions are accessible to all."For more details, please visit: globalcenters.columbia.edu/events/mumbai-ending-pandemics-covid19 About the Columbia Mailman School of Public HealthColumbia University Mailman School of Public Health Founded in 1922, the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health pursues an agenda of research, education, and service to address the critical and complex public health issues affecting New Yorkers, the nation and the world. The Columbia Mailman School is the seventh-largest recipient of NIH grants among schools of public health. Its nearly 300 multi-disciplinary faculty members work in more than 100 countries around the world, addressing such issues as preventing infectious and chronic diseases, environmental health, maternal and child health, health policy, climate change and health, and public health preparedness. It is a leader in public health education with more than 1,300 graduate students from 55 nations pursuing a variety of master's and doctoral degree programs. The Columbia Mailman School is also home to numerous world-renowned research centers, including ICAP and the Center for Infection and Immunity. For more information, please visit: publichealth.columbia.edu. About Columbia Global Centers | MumbaiColumbia Global Centers | Mumbai is one of Columbia University's nine global centers that serves as a research, education, and knowledge hub for promoting new and informed ways of addressing global challenges. The Center conducts innovative and interdisciplinary research, designs educational opportunities for students and professionals, and disseminates research to wider publics in academia, government, civil society, and the private sector.
