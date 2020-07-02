Left Menu
IIIT Hyderabad's Virtual Labs Hits 4 Million Page Views

In addition to creating content, the team at IIITH under the Virtual Labs Engineering, Architecture and Design (VLEAD) is also primarily responsible for developing and maintaining the central engineering platform which hosts over 1,000 experiments created by the partner institutes.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:40 IST
• Exponential increased usage of science and engineering-related online laboratory material• More than 17% international users • Hosts over 1,000 lab experimentsHYDERABAD, India, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics from the Virtual Labs initiative released by the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) has shown an increasing trend in the usage of Science and Engineering-related online laboratory materials over the last 6 months

Coinciding with the imposition of the lockdown in India, statistics show a steep rise in page views of the materials - from 628,300 in March 25 to nearly 4 million in June 2020. "We've seen a surge in the number of usages due to the recent COVID-19 situation. This reiterates the importance of virtual labs for students across the country and also across the world," says Dr. Venkatesh Choppella, Principal Investigator (PI) for Virtual Labs, IIITH. For users across the world, he is referring to the US, Colombia, the UAE, Philippines and Malaysia who are currently some of the leading non-Indian users contributing to more than 15% of the total usage. From providing remote access to labs to a complete learning management system, the Virtual Labs initiative of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) includes additional web-resources, video-lectures, animated demonstrations and self evaluation for undergraduate and postgraduate students as well as research scholars. This digital project which was officially kicked off in 2012 to make accessible high quality and expensive equipment to all those constrained by time, geography, and sufficiently trained teachers, sees the participation of six IITs along with other institutes such as the IIITH, Amrita Vishwa VidyaPeetham, College of Engineering, Pune, Dayalbagh Institute, and NIT Surathkal. In addition to creating content, the team at IIITH under the Virtual Labs Engineering, Architecture and Design (VLEAD) is also primarily responsible for developing and maintaining the central engineering platform which hosts over 1,000 experiments created by the partner institutes. "All the backend infrastructure that is required for the Virtual Labs - the hosting, the analytics, and the UI - all this is done by IIITH. We're also maintaining the Outreach portal which gives information on the workshops and other outreach activities," says Dr. Choppella. In keeping with IIITH's core focus on Computer Science and Electronics, the labs developed by this institute are mainly related to Problem Solving, Data Structures, VLSI, Language Processing, Pattern Recognition, Artificial Neural Networks, among others. Interestingly, many of these feature in the top 10 labs listed by number of users. The Computer Programming and Data Structures labs, both built by IIITH are in the Top 10 most popular labs with a combined usage of over 225,000. Director of IIITH, Prof P J Narayanan says, "IIITH is a pioneer in this field. Prof Jayanthi Sivaswamy started computer-based demonstrations to aid teaching science for secondary schools in 2004 funded by Media Labs Asia, now called Digital India, under MeitY. There was also emphasis on enabling the teachers to create their own content to connect with everyday science. Some of those were distributed to schools in the state and were also displayed in the Birla Science Museum more than a decade ago. The MHRD-funded Virtual Labs effort started in 2009 for college-level courses. IIIT Hyderabad's experience played a strong role in making it happen. Over 20 of the institute faculty members developed Virtual Labs in their areas of expertise and are available on the platform for the world to use. In the later part, IIITH took up the role of managing the backend as well as ruggedizing the virtual labs in the system. The Virtual Labs could be an important tool for college students even in normal times; the Covid days have brought that to the fore forcefully. I am glad of this development and the institute's role in this endeavour. However, there is plenty of room for growth as 4 million hits is still a tiny number in the Indian scenario."Details on virtual labs at http://www.vlab.co.inAbout IIIT HyderabadThe International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact. Some of its research domains include Cognitive Science, Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance

Website: www.iiit.ac.inLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

