Asian Paints and Start India salute Mumbai's frontline heroes with murals

Mumbai (Maharashtra [India] July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): St+art and Asian Paints are delighted to announce the completion of their latest project in Mumbai which pays tribute to the city's frontline workers through a series of murals at the iconic Mahim Junction. Over the past few months, COVID-19 has radically altered the world as we knew it. It has also highlighted the immense role of essential service providers in a time of crisis.

Located on an expansive facade of the Mahim railway station, the murals celebrate the 'Heroes of Mumbai' - who have braved adversity and put their own lives at risk to make sure that we are safe. The elements of the murals depict doctors, nurses, vegetable sellers, delivery persons, and sanitation workers who have worked tirelessly to keep the country ticking.

"The 'Heroes of Mumbai' project is an extension of the 'Art Stations' project which converts high-footfall transit spaces into walk-through art galleries, enlivening public spaces with art while creating room for critical dialogue. Lying on the Western line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network, Mahim Junction handles a footfall of close to 2 lakh people on a daily basis," said St+art India Foundation (pronounced 'start'). The murals have been designed by Gujarat-based street artist Do and brought to life by maestro Munir Bukhari over the course of 15 days. Set against a colourful background, Do's monochromatic subjects stand out while everyone is shown engrossed in their respective job.

"We are delighted to partner with St+art once again on this special project to honour those on the frontline in this battle against COVID-19. The 'Heroes of Mumbai' project at Mahim Junction is our way to thank the exceptional individuals who have put themselves at great risk in order to protect and serve others during these turbulent times. Aside from serving as a reminder of their contribution in the fight against this pandemic, the murals also aim to brighten up public spaces like Mahim junction with art and social commentary. This is an extension of our mission to create socially relevant public art projects across the country," said Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited. "The 'Heroes of Mumbai" Project at Mahim Station not only enhances the beautification of the station but also is a unique way of expressing solidarity & gratitude to COVID-19 warriors. We are again proud to associate with Asian Paints & NGO St+art India for this marvelous artwork under the CSR initiatives & look forward to many more such beautification drives across various suburban stations of Western Railway," said Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railways.

