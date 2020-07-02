Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian Paints and Start India salute Mumbai's frontline heroes with murals

St+art and Asian Paints are delighted to announce the completion of their latest project in Mumbai which pays tribute to the city's frontline workers through a series of murals at the iconic Mahim Junction.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra | Updated: 02-07-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:03 IST
Asian Paints and Start India salute Mumbai's frontline heroes with murals
Asian Paints & St+art India salute frontline workers with murals at Mahim. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra [India] July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): St+art and Asian Paints are delighted to announce the completion of their latest project in Mumbai which pays tribute to the city's frontline workers through a series of murals at the iconic Mahim Junction. Over the past few months, COVID-19 has radically altered the world as we knew it. It has also highlighted the immense role of essential service providers in a time of crisis.

Located on an expansive facade of the Mahim railway station, the murals celebrate the 'Heroes of Mumbai' - who have braved adversity and put their own lives at risk to make sure that we are safe. The elements of the murals depict doctors, nurses, vegetable sellers, delivery persons, and sanitation workers who have worked tirelessly to keep the country ticking.

"The 'Heroes of Mumbai' project is an extension of the 'Art Stations' project which converts high-footfall transit spaces into walk-through art galleries, enlivening public spaces with art while creating room for critical dialogue. Lying on the Western line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network, Mahim Junction handles a footfall of close to 2 lakh people on a daily basis," said St+art India Foundation (pronounced 'start'). The murals have been designed by Gujarat-based street artist Do and brought to life by maestro Munir Bukhari over the course of 15 days. Set against a colourful background, Do's monochromatic subjects stand out while everyone is shown engrossed in their respective job.

"We are delighted to partner with St+art once again on this special project to honour those on the frontline in this battle against COVID-19. The 'Heroes of Mumbai' project at Mahim Junction is our way to thank the exceptional individuals who have put themselves at great risk in order to protect and serve others during these turbulent times. Aside from serving as a reminder of their contribution in the fight against this pandemic, the murals also aim to brighten up public spaces like Mahim junction with art and social commentary. This is an extension of our mission to create socially relevant public art projects across the country," said Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited. "The 'Heroes of Mumbai" Project at Mahim Station not only enhances the beautification of the station but also is a unique way of expressing solidarity & gratitude to COVID-19 warriors. We are again proud to associate with Asian Paints & NGO St+art India for this marvelous artwork under the CSR initiatives & look forward to many more such beautification drives across various suburban stations of Western Railway," said Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railways.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

91 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in India, soon to touch 1 cr mark: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that around 91 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted across India so far and soon this figure will touch the one-crore mark. We have done around 91 lakh tests in t...

WRAPUP 1-Record U.S. job growth expected in June, but masks labor market weakness

The U.S. economy likely created jobs at a record clip in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations, which would offer further evidence that the COVID-19 recession was probably over, though a surge in cases of the coronavirus thre...

India crosses nine million COVID-19 tests

India has crossed the nine-million mark in conducting COVID-19 tests, with 90,56,173 samples having been examined till July 1, officials said on Thursday. The officials of Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR also said there are now 1,06...

Taxpayers' money wasted on Gandhi family: BJP

Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress saying that the taxpayers money is being wasted by spending it on Gandhi family. Speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said, The taxpayers amount is going wasted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020