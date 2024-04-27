Venezuela renews motion to disqualify officer overseeing Citgo parent auction

Lawyers representing Venezuela on Friday re-submitted a request to a federal court to disqualify an officer overseeing an auction of shares in the parent of Houston-based refiner Citgo Petroleum, according to a filing with the U.S. district court, Delaware. The request was made "based on his improper advocacy to the United States government" in a January 12, 2023 meeting with members of the U.S. departments of Justice, State and Treasury.

The Delaware court in March last year denied the motion to disqualify Robert Pincus on the ground that there was no evidence. But lawyers representing Venezuela said they have obtained direct evidence of such advocacy. The auction of shares, set to have a second bidding round in June, could see a change of ownership of the seventh largest U.S. refiner later this year.

