Venezuela renews motion to disqualify officer overseeing Citgo parent auction
Lawyers representing Venezuela on Friday re-submitted a request to a federal court to disqualify an officer overseeing an auction of shares in the parent of Houston-based refiner Citgo Petroleum, according to a filing with the U.S. district court, Delaware.
- Country:
- United States
Lawyers representing Venezuela on Friday re-submitted a request to a federal court to disqualify an officer overseeing an auction of shares in the parent of Houston-based refiner Citgo Petroleum, according to a filing with the U.S. district court, Delaware. The request was made "based on his improper advocacy to the United States government" in a January 12, 2023 meeting with members of the U.S. departments of Justice, State and Treasury.
The Delaware court in March last year denied the motion to disqualify Robert Pincus on the ground that there was no evidence. But lawyers representing Venezuela said they have obtained direct evidence of such advocacy. The auction of shares, set to have a second bidding round in June, could see a change of ownership of the seventh largest U.S. refiner later this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuela
- Robert Pincus
- Delaware
- U.S.
- United States
- Houston
- Justice
- Treasury
- Citgo Petroleum
- State
ALSO READ
Jailed PTI leader Qureshi hopeful of justice after senior judges claim interference in judicial matters
Battle is between ideas of Periyar, social justice, equality and that of RSS, PM Modi and his govt: Rahul Gandhi
55 organisations working for social justice, OBC rights extend support to INDIA bloc
Biden tells racial justice meeting, 'We've kept our promises,' as he looks to energize Black voters
Wonderful World Finale Delivers Justice and Closure Amid Intense Drama