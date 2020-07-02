Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaccine hopes propel London shares; Primark owner jumps

London shares rose on Thursday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods jumped after issuing an upbeat trading update.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:08 IST
Vaccine hopes propel London shares; Primark owner jumps

London shares rose on Thursday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods jumped after issuing an upbeat trading update. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.9% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 1.0% as a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials.

AB Foods surged 6.5% to its highest in nearly a month, as it said trading in the Primark fashion stores that had reopened from a coronavirus-led lockdown had been "reassuring and encouraging". "The recovery from the pandemic was never going to be easy for businesses, yet AB Foods' update would suggest it stands a good chance of bouncing back," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Travel stocks added 2.5% as a report said the British government will end quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday. The FTSE 100 has rebounded sharply since a coronavirus-driven crash in March, but is still down about 17% on the year with investors closely tracking reports of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, which could lead to another shutdown.

"The risk now appears to be reversing previous action to ease lockdowns and go back to square zero. Any news of a vaccine being developed will only have a short-lived impact on markets until it becomes available to the entire population," said Hussein Sayed, market strategist at FXTM. Pressure is also mounting on the UK to agree to a free trade deal with the European Union before the end of the year, when a transition period expires.

Among individual movers, engineering company Meggitt jumped 8.1% even as it estimated a roughly 15% drop in first-half organic sales.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

91 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in India, soon to touch 1 cr mark: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that around 91 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted across India so far and soon this figure will touch the one-crore mark. We have done around 91 lakh tests in t...

WRAPUP 1-Record U.S. job growth expected in June, but masks labor market weakness

The U.S. economy likely created jobs at a record clip in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations, which would offer further evidence that the COVID-19 recession was probably over, though a surge in cases of the coronavirus thre...

India crosses nine million COVID-19 tests

India has crossed the nine-million mark in conducting COVID-19 tests, with 90,56,173 samples having been examined till July 1, officials said on Thursday. The officials of Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR also said there are now 1,06...

Taxpayers' money wasted on Gandhi family: BJP

Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress saying that the taxpayers money is being wasted by spending it on Gandhi family. Speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said, The taxpayers amount is going wasted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020