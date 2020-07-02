“ Yog- The Mantra of Life to the World from Bharat”- CPDHE-DU

Left Menu
The Refresher Course received a huge applaud from across the country and received representation from almost every state of India. In the inaugural session Padma Shri Bharat Bhushan ji (Yog Guru and Founder, Mokshayatan International Yogashram) mentioned the importance of Bhagvad Geeta and Karm yog and said that even Gyan Yog can’t be attained without Karm Yog and only persons with excellent wisdom can be self- reliant in true sense.

PTI | India | Updated: 02-07-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:33 IST
The present ongoing health crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of lives, with mental and psychological impact being as grave as the physical ailment. In such times, having strong immunity and sound mental health is the key to fighting the rapidly spreading disease. Yoga and Ayurveda together focuses on strengthening the immunity and provide effective, accessible and affordable means to fight the negative impacts of COVID-19. Realizing the importance of yog and meditation during this time of covid-19 crisis CPDHE-HRDC of Delhi University has taken a revolutionary step by organizing an on-line Refresher Course on ‘Science of Yog and Meditation’ from 17-30 June 2020. The Refresher Course received a huge applaud from across the country and received representation from almost every state of India.

In the inaugural session Padma Shri Bharat Bhushan ji (Yog Guru and Founder, Mokshayatan International Yogashram) mentioned the importance of Bhagvad Geeta and Karm yog and said that even Gyan Yog can’t be attained without Karm Yog and only persons with excellent wisdom can be self- reliant in true sense. Bhagvad Geeta is the key to open the door of inner power and wisdom. Dr. Dheeraj P. Joshi from Birmingham, UK and Prof. Ramesh Kumar Pandey, V.C. Shri LBS National Sanskrit University, Delhi also participated in inaugural session. The advent of International Yog day was the reflection of meticulous planning of the Refresher course and it was celebrated in the august presence of eminent luminaries. Shri Shankaranand ji, Eminent Social Thinker from Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal, while addressing the participants mentioned the importance of Yog in Education. He also mentioned the importance of ‘Tap’ and ‘Complete Devotion’ before the almighty which leads towards the path of salvation. Prof. Bhagwati Prakash Sharma, V.C. Gautam Buddha University, U.P. also expressed his views over the history and philosophy of Yog.

One among many important aspects of the course was the participation of Resource persons from abroad like Shri Sukhdev Master Yogi, from, Singapore,Dr. Dheeraj P. Joshi from Birmingham, UK and Dr. Kohrs Fernando and Mrs. Teresa Gonzalez Kohrs from Mexico. It reflects the global presences of ancient Bhartiya Gyan Parampara and also indicates about its global acceptance. In the valedictory session Dr. H.R. Nagendra, Hon’ble Chancellor, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, Bengaluru said that Yog is the science of Holistic Living. Shri Indresh Kumar ji, renowned social thinker in his address emphasized that yog has no caste and no religion and thus it should be practiced by everyone for its own social, physical and emotional upliftment. He also said that yog is a journey from “Mai(individualism)” to “Hum(Universalism)” and unites people irrespective of their diversities and differences. He further said that in the present world where clashes among societies, cultures and nations are going on yog can be an effective tool for establishing universal brotherhood and peace. Dr.Devvrat Arya, Hon’ble Governor of Gujarat in his valedictory address said that yog has capacity to revive our tremendous internal strength. It inculcates contentment-peace-non-violence-purity and oneness in those who practice it. He said on the initiative of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, UN adopted a consensus resolution declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yog. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been observed every year with enthusiasm all over the world. It proves that the whole world not only accepted the usefulness of Yog but also acknowledged the greatest contribution of our Great Risihis in the service of humanity. Expressing his view in the session Dr.Jaideep Arya, Chairman Yog Parishad Haryana said that by following Ashtang Yog the journey of spiritual world can be successfully attained. It controls our senses and teaches us to lead a balanced life. It should be practiced by everyone in the interest of oneself and humanity.

In the feed-back session the expression of satisfaction by the participants was noticeable. They mentioned that course on yog has brought a sea change in their physical and emotional life and evolved them as a better a refined person. They also requested to organize such programs on yog more frequently and to make it mandatory in educational institutions of all level. They also expressed the need of revival of Gurukul System which used to give education in true sense to evolve the child emotionally, socially, culturally and spiritually. They recalled the address of Acharya Deep Koirala, who is running many gurukuls across the world and contributing meaningfully in nation building. Participants extended their thanks to DirectorCPDHE, Prof. Geeta Singh, Prof. Anurodh Sisodia, Director, LBNIPE,Gwalior, Dr.Anil Kalkal, Sports Director, D.U., Dr.Sachin Vashihstha, Dr. Navdeep Joshi, Dr.Nityanand and entire team of CPDHE for meticulously planning and organizing the program. Director of CPDHE Prof. Geeta Singh said that it was a time to challenge the challenge of corona. We could not sit idle. So after contemplating we decided that a Refresher course on Yog and Meditation can be a strong positive solution of the present problem when millions of people are facing many mental and psychological issues. Teachers are most instrumental and can play a pivotal role in nation building by teaching, mentoring and guiding young generations, especially during the period of crisis. She further added that “Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam” and “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah” is the core of our Rishi Gyan Parampara and through this program CPDHE has just tried to add few torch bearers to carry the torch of peace, oneness and happiness to the every corner of the country and world. PWR PWR

