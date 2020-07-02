IBBI proposes limiting number of assignments handled by IPs

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has proposed limiting the number of assignments that can be handled by an insolvency professional at a given point of time. An Insolvency Professional has significant responsibilities during a corporate resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

IBBI, a key institution in implementing the Code, has now proposed restricting the number of assignments taken by an Insolvency Professional (IP) at a given point of time to a maximum of five. The restriction on an IP would "put a check on undesirable instances of delay and disturbance to the processes led by IPs while simultaneously handling too many assignments under the Code." "With limits in place, quality of output is expected to improve; this, in turn, will facilitate inter alia realisation of the objective of value maximisation as enshrined in the Code," IBBI said.

In a discussion paper, on which public comments have been sought till July 25, IBBI said the processes under the Code require a unique combination of skill sets in terms of subject matter knowledge and management skills for an IP. Noting that at different stages of transactions, different sets of skills are called for, it said a spike in one area of expertise would not be sufficient to create a uniform experience for stakeholders.

"Further, it cannot be ignored that no two IPs possess identical set of qualification, experience, skills and expertise. Similarly, no two CIRPs (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Processes) are same as it involves diverse businesses, complex corporate structures, varied stakeholders," it said. The limits have been proposed on the basis of turnover of a corporate debtor. An IP can take a maximum of five assignments at one time provided a corporate debtor's turnover is less than Rs 1,000 crore.

The Code of Conduct for IPs mention that they must refrain from accepting too many assignments, if they are unlikely to be able to devote adequate time to each assignment. However, neither the Code nor IBBI has put any restriction on number of assignments to be handled by IP at a given point of time..