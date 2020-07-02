Left Menu
Niti Aayog invites applications for chief economist post

Government think tank Niti Aayog has invited application for the post of chief economist who will be responsible for examining all matters relating to the Ministry of Finance, and financial institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:23 IST
Government think tank Niti Aayog has invited application for the post of chief economist who will be responsible for examining all matters relating to the Ministry of Finance, and financial institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India. According to an advertisement posted on Niti Aayog's twitter handle, the post could be either filled through a contract or deputation and the chief economist will receive an affixed pay of Rs 3,30,000. "NITI Aayog is looking for an experienced, talented, innovative, and dynamic professional who desires to be a part of the team that is scripting the exciting transformation story which is unfolding in India today," it said.

"He/she will also be responsible for examining all matters relating to Ministry of Finance (including all attached departments/divisions), RBI, IMF, WB, ADB and other multilateral financial institutions, SEBI, IRDA and PFRDA etc," it added. The period of appointment would be initially up to three years, which can be extended up to five years, depending on the requirements or till the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.

The chief economist will analyse and submit inputs for various Cabinet Notes, SFC/EFC Notes and any other issues received from line ministries. He or she will also be responsible to lead analytical work related to current macro-economic, financial and structural developments in the country, economic outlook, strategic economic issues, international economic/financial trends, investment outlook of the country, banking, insurance and pension sector, according to advertisement. Interested candidates must have a Masters' degree in economics and Doctorate in economics.

