India Global Week 2020 Offers a #BeTheRevival Post-Pandemic Worldview

Over the course of these three days, the summit will offer a platform to explore business, strategic and cultural opportunities that India has to offer the world, understand the challenges and make informed decisions as we look ahead to a better, brighter future beyond COVID-19. Organised by the UK-headquartered media house India Inc. Group, the webinar will include sessions on Geopolitics, Business, Arts & Culture, Emerging Technologies, Banking and Finance, Pharma, Defence and Security, Social Impact and the Indian Diaspora.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:32 IST
New Delhi, India – Business Wire India • July 9-11, 2020 – 3 days of incisive debate and deliberations • High-profile strategic experts among 250+ speakers, headlined by India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar • 5,000+ global participants and 75+ virtual sessions Themed #BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World, India Global Week 2020 has been devised as the biggest-ever international event on India’s globalisation, to be held between July 9 and 11. Over the course of these three days, the summit will offer a platform to explore business, strategic and cultural opportunities that India has to offer the world, understand the challenges and make informed decisions as we look ahead to a better, brighter future beyond COVID-19.

Organised by the UK-headquartered media house India Inc. Group, the webinar will include sessions on Geopolitics, Business, Arts & Culture, Emerging Technologies, Banking and Finance, Pharma, Defence and Security, Social Impact and the Indian Diaspora. It will also feature high-powered country sessions on Australia, Japan, Singapore, the US, and the UK. India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar; India’s Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal; the recently-retired Indian Representative at the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin; and author-politician Shashi Tharoor will be joined by a host of strategic, business and professional experts, including Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh; Former CIA Chief General David Petraeus; Ayushman Bharat CEO Dr. Indu Bhushan; Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar; Leader of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru; Classical Indian Danseuse Madhu Nataraj; and Hollywood actor Kunal Nayyar; to name a few.

Setting the stage for the mega event, Manoj Ladwa, India Inc. CEO and Founder, said: “As we emerge out of the shadows of COVID-19, let us direct our energies towards understanding challenges and making informed decisions to rebuild in the post-pandemic world. In these three days, we will not only look towards building optimism but also charting a course of action that India can take in concert with global economies to revive and rebuild for a better and brighter future”. The virtual event will bring together over 5,000 global participants across +75 sessions and +250 speakers for incisive global discussion and lively debate over three invigorating days.

Click here to register for the event and view the agenda for India Global Week 2020. About India Inc. Group India Inc. is a London-headquartered media house that produces high quality incisive content and events on investment, trade and policy matters relating to India’s increasingly globalised economic and strategic agenda. India Inc. Group was founded by entrepreneur and strategist Manoj Ladwa.

Its leading brands include India Global Week, ‘India Global Business’, ‘iGlobal’, India Strategy Group and India Inc. TV. PWR PWR.

