MP: Two Indore-bound flights diverted due to bad weather

Two Indore-bound flights werediverted to Ahmedabad and Bhopal due to bad weather at theDevi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, an official said

Star Air's flight from Kishangarh (Rajasthan) toIndore was diverted to Ahmedabad, while IndiGo's flight fromDelhi to Indore was sent to Bhopal due to bad weather, airportdirector Aryama Sanyal said

Once the weather conditions improve, these flightswill head back to their original destination, she added.