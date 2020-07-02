MP: Two Indore-bound flights diverted due to bad weather

MP: Two Indore-bound flights diverted due to bad weatherPTI | Indore | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:40 IST
Two Indore-bound flights werediverted to Ahmedabad and Bhopal due to bad weather at theDevi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, an official said
Star Air's flight from Kishangarh (Rajasthan) toIndore was diverted to Ahmedabad, while IndiGo's flight fromDelhi to Indore was sent to Bhopal due to bad weather, airportdirector Aryama Sanyal said
Once the weather conditions improve, these flightswill head back to their original destination, she added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad
- Bhopal
- Indore
- Aryama Sanyal
- Kishangarh
- Rajasthan
- Star Air
ALSO READ
44 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore
Chain of COVID-19 transmission broken in Indore: Chief Medical and Health Officer
Indore transporters to stop taking bookings from Chinese firms
Indore records 57 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 4,191
8 returnees from US, Kazakhstan placed under institutional quarantine in Indore