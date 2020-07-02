Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks skip higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

Economists polled by Reuters expect a bumper 3 million U.S. jobs to have been added in June on top of the 2.5 million created in May, and some generally reassuring data from both Asia and Europe this week. Despite the ongoing rise in global virus cases, Asian equity markets saw their biggest daily climb in more than two weeks overnight, aided by news that a vaccine being trialled by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech had been well tolerated in early-stage human tests.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:49 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks skip higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

World stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday as encouraging coronavirus vaccine trials kept investors' spirits up ahead of what was expected to be a record rebound in U.S. jobs figures. Economists polled by Reuters expect a bumper 3 million U.S. jobs to have been added in June on top of the 2.5 million created in May, and some generally reassuring data from both Asia and Europe this week.

Despite the ongoing rise in global virus cases, Asian equity markets saw their biggest daily climb in more than two weeks overnight, aided by news that a vaccine being trialled by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech had been well tolerated in early-stage human tests. Europe had a strong morning too, with banking, travel and carmaker stocks driving 1-2% gains for its main bourses, and the euro helped back up towards $1.13 by a third day of dollar falls.

"The big thing today is the U.S. non-farm payrolls... but by and large risk has been bid and the dollar has been weakening," said RBC FX strategist Alvin Tan. "What has really helped sentiment (in the last 24 hours) has been some of the preliminary results on a vaccine".

A vaccine for COVID-19, which has now killed more than half a million people globally and sent the world economy into deep recession, has been long anticipated. In a sign the positive sentiment will extend, E-minis for S&P500 rose 0.8%, while bond markets were also favouring risk over safety.

Treasuries hovered at 0.68%, the 10-year Germany Bund yield broke above -0.4% for the first time in a week after improved euro zone manufacturing data the previous day, while Portugal's borrowing costs hit a 3-month low. All major Asian indexes were upbeat. Japan's Nikkei rose only fractionally, but China's blue-chip index added 2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.8% as investors brushed off concerns over sweeping new security laws introduced by Beijing.

JOBS VS THE VIRUS Attention was turning to the looming U.S. employment figures that will feed debate on whether the world's largest economy can sustain its fragile recovery in the face of rising COVID-19 cases in some key parts of the country.

Several states, along with some other parts of the world, are reversing or pausing reopenings to tackle a recent surge in infections, leaving analysts worried about another selloff in financial markets if the damage mounts. "A better-than-expected outcome could go some way to settling the near-term debate that the U.S. labor market will heal relatively quickly and justify new highs in U.S. equities," said Stephen Innes, strategist at AxiCorp.

In commodities, the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched 49,570 yuan ($7,016.28) a tonne, its highest this year. Top copper consumer China posted better-than-expected manufacturing data in June, while U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded and the factory sector in Germany contracted at a slower pace.

In Chile, where the number of COVID-19 cases have been climbing, miner BHP said it would begin to slow production at its small Cerro Colorado copper mine. Oil prices climbed and gold eased as encouraging macro data prompted investors to take on more risk.

Brent crude climbed 30 cents to $42.37 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 35 cents to $40.17 a barrel. U.S. gold futures were 0.21% lower, at $1,776.20. The dollar was largely unchanged against the Japanese yen at 107.45. The euro was higher at $1.1293, sterling rose to $1.2520 and the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars were 0.3% and 0.5% stronger respectively.

(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by Jan Harvey, Kirsten Donovan )

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. trade deficit widens as exports fall to lowest level since 2009

The U.S. trade deficit widened in May as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed exports to their lowest level since 2009, strengthening expectations the economy will contract in the second quarter at its steepest pace since the Great Depression. The ...

PM Johnson's father flies to Greece despite ban

The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism for travelling to Greece despite UK government advice against international travel and a Greek ban on flights from Britain. Stanley Johnson posted videos on Instagram ta...

Tesla 2Q deliveries rise over 1Q despite factory shutdown

Tesla says it delivered more electric vehicles worldwide in the second quarter than it did in the first. The increase came even though coronavirus restrictions forced it to shut down its only US factory for much of the period. The company...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 2

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020