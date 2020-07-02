Soccer-Serie A picks Lazard as adviser to weigh private equity bids - sources

Soccer-Serie A picks Lazard as adviser to weigh private equity bids - sourcesReuters | Milan | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:42 IST
Serie A has picked France's Lazard to weigh the private equity bids for its broadcast rights business, two sources close to the matter said, as Italy's top-flight soccer league looks at ways to weather the financial storm triggered by the coronavirus. The League has received a series of bids from private equity investors- including CVC Capital Partners, Bain Capital and Advent- interested in buying a stake in a new company holding Serie A's broadcast rights.
Lazard did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.
ALSO READ
Special delivery: activists urge France to rein in Amazon
France sentences Syrian leader's uncle for money laundering
France: Protests by disgruntled police and angry activists
France sees possible EU recovery fund deal in July - official
Pepper spray and scuffles as bargain hunters crowd Lidl launch in France