Left Menu
Development News Edition

London shares end higher on vaccine hopes, set for weekly gains

London shares closed higher on Thursday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods gained after issuing an upbeat trading update. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1.3% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 1% as a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:55 IST
London shares end higher on vaccine hopes, set for weekly gains

London shares closed higher on Thursday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods gained after issuing an upbeat trading update.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1.3% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 1% as a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials. Appetite for global equities heightened after data showed record employment growth in the United States at 4.8 million job additions, even as layoffs remained elevated and COVID-19 cases across the country spiked.

AB Foods rose 4.1% to its highest in nearly a month, as it said trading in the Primark fashion stores that had reopened from a coronavirus-led lockdown had been "reassuring and encouraging". The FTSE 100 has rebounded sharply since a coronavirus-driven crash in March, but is still down about 17% on the year with investors closely tracking reports of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, which could lead to another shutdown.

"The spike in COVID-19 cases could slow things down some going forward, but for now, the stock market only cares about one thing and that is the reopening," said by Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial. Pressure is also mounting on the UK to agree to a free trade deal with the European Union before the end of the year, when a transition period expires.

Travel stocks added 2% as a report said the British government will end quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday. Engineering company Meggitt jumped 6.2% after it said on Thursday there were initial signs of a recovery in airline industry demand after a difficult first half.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Renegades officially add coach mithR

Renegades named Torbjorn mithR Nyborg as their coach Thursday following a three-month trial period. The 30-year-old Dane fills a position that had been vacant since Neil NeilM Murphy left in September 2019.Before joining the Australian squa...

Bumper corporate taxes shelter Irish finances from worst of COVID-19

Ireland took in more tax in the first six months of 2020 than the same period last year despite the COVID-19 shutdown as it raised a billion euros more than expected in corporate tax in June, much of it from multinationals based in the coun...

Cricket-England's Curran self isolating after undergoing COVID-19 test

England all-rounder Sam Curran is self isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl after undergoing a COVID-19 test, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Thursday. The ECB said in a statement that Curran, 22, experienced sickness and...

Group urges Noida Authority to address illegal parking woes

Citing public woes, a non-government body on Thursday asked the Noida Authority to address parking-related issues in the city and also install CCTV cameras in commercial spaces where vehicles are parked. In a letter to Noida Authority CEO R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020