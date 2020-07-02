Left Menu
Development News Edition

Helping young enterprise take off will bring sustainable returns, say UN economists

Young entrepreneurs who have already made a difference include Zaid Souqi, from Jordan, who created The Orenda Tribe: Art for Hope, in 2014.

UN News | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:59 IST
Helping young enterprise take off will bring sustainable returns, say UN economists
According to the agency’s 2020 World Youth Report, unemployment among the world’s 1.2 billion young people (aged 15-24) is far higher than for adults. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

Young entrepreneurs who want their work to have a positive impact on their communities, urgently need more help from governments if they're to succeed and resist the COVID-19-fuelled economic downturn, UN economists said on Thursday.

Amid worsening global employment prospects owing to the pandemic, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) maintained in a new report that unlocking business opportunities for young adults "could lower unemployment and bring social benefits".

It said that socially-minded enterprises benefited 871 million people in just nine countries in Europe and Central Asia in 2016, providing services and products worth around $6.7 billion and creating employment, particularly among marginalized groups.

Sky's the limit for start-ups

Young entrepreneurs who have already made a difference include Zaid Souqi, from Jordan, who created The Orenda Tribe: Art for Hope, in 2014.

His art and art therapy initiative empowers Syrian and Jordanian children in vulnerable situations.

In Malawi, business trainer Ellen Chilemba started Tiwale when she was 18; now 30, she now has trained more than 150 women as entrepreneurs.

And Pezana Rexha, a young architect from Albania, set up Pana Design: Storytelling Furniture, making furniture from reclaimed wood with people who normally face difficulties finding employment, such as older workers and those with disabilities.

Chief among DESA's recommendations is the removal of obstacles to start-up funds for youngsters.

This is a common failing in "many" countries, where regulatory systems often prevent them from accessing the financial products and services they need to start a business.

In addition, lack of access to training, technical support, networks and markets, all combine to discourage the growth of such social enterprises, said DESA, which defines social entrepreneurship as "businesses that generate profits while seeking to generate social impacts".

Joblessness hits youngsters hardest

According to the agency's 2020 World Youth Report, unemployment among the world's 1.2 billion young people (aged 15-24) is far higher than for adults.

The COVID-19 crisis has worsened their job prospects, the DESA report continues, although before the new coronavirus emerged in China late last December, before turning into a pandemic, labour experts estimated that 600 million jobs would be needed in the next 15 years to meet youth employment needs, the report noted.

Highlighting the multiple benefits that could come if Governments did more for their aspiring youngsters, the UN agency explained that new measures could also contribute to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, 17 objectives to tackle everything from poverty to inequality.

"Creating pathways for youth social entrepreneurship can generate positive outcomes for everyone," said Liu Zhenmin, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs. "When supported by enabling policies and programmes, social entrepreneurship can represent a great way for young people to earn a living and improve the world around them."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

2,373 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 92K; death toll mounts to 2,864

Delhi recorded 2,373 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 92,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,864, authorities said. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest ...

India slams Pak's announcement of holding polls in Gilgit-Baltistan; terms it cosmetic exercise

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said such cosmetic exercises are intended to camouflage Islamabads illegal occupation of Indian territories. Last week, Pakistan announced...

Coal India strike: Production, dispatch hit; govt urges employees to resume work

Opposing the Centres move to open the coal sector to private players, Coal India unions on Thursday began their three-day strike, impacting both production and supplies, even as the government urged the employees to resume work. Five tr...

Slain Ethiopian singer electrified a generation with songs of freedom and protest

Imprisoned as a teenager for his political activism, singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa grew into one of Ethiopias biggest stars and his songs became anthems for the young protesters who brought down one of Africas most repressive regimes.Haacaalu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020