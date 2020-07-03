Left Menu
Soccer-Serie A picks Lazard as adviser to weigh private equity bids - sources

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 00:19 IST
Serie A has picked Lazard to weigh the private equity bids for its broadcast rights business, two sources close to the matter said, as Italy's top-flight soccer league looks at ways to weather the financial storm triggered by the coronavirus.

The league has received a series of bids from private equity investors -- including CVC Capital Partners, Bain Capital and Advent -- interested in buying a stake in a new company holding Serie A's broadcast rights. Lazard did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

