Bolivia signs deal with COB labor union after 50 days of anti-gov't protests

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz On Friday Reached A Deal With The Bolivian Workers Confederation Cob

Bolivian ​President Rodrigo ‌Paz on Friday ​reached a deal with ‌the Bolivian Workers' Confederation (COB), a step toward resolving a conflict that ‌has paralyzed the country for 50 ‌days.

Bolivians have faced long queues for fuel and challenges accessing food ⁠and ​medical ⁠supplies as a result of roadblocks.

"There ⁠is a country waiting for ​white smoke to appear today," ⁠COB's executive secretary Mario Argollo said. "We believe ⁠we ​must begin to iron out our differences; ⁠we must start building a country based ⁠on ⁠consensus, with workers participating in the decisions."