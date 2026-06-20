Bolivia signs deal with COB labor union after 50 days of anti-gov't protests

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz has reached a deal with the Bolivian Workers' Confederation, potentially resolving a 50-day conflict that has crippled the country's fuel and supply chains.

Reuters | Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz On Friday Reached A Deal With The Bolivian Workers Confederation Cob | Updated: 20-06-2026 05:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 05:16 IST
Bolivia signs deal with COB labor union after 50 days of anti-gov't protests
Rodrigo Paz
  • Country:
  • Bolivia

Bolivian ​President Rodrigo ‌Paz on Friday ​reached a deal with ‌the Bolivian Workers' Confederation (COB), a step toward resolving a conflict that ‌has paralyzed the country for 50 ‌days.

Bolivians have faced long queues for fuel and challenges accessing food ⁠and ​medical ⁠supplies as a result of roadblocks.

"There ⁠is a country waiting for ​white smoke to appear today," ⁠COB's executive secretary Mario Argollo said. "We believe ⁠we ​must begin to iron out our differences; ⁠we must start building a country based ⁠on ⁠consensus, with workers participating in the decisions."

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