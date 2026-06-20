Bolivia signs deal with COB labor union after 50 days of anti-gov't protests
Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz has reached a deal with the Bolivian Workers' Confederation, potentially resolving a 50-day conflict that has crippled the country's fuel and supply chains.
- Country:
- Bolivia
Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz on Friday reached a deal with the Bolivian Workers' Confederation (COB), a step toward resolving a conflict that has paralyzed the country for 50 days.
Bolivians have faced long queues for fuel and challenges accessing food and medical supplies as a result of roadblocks.
"There is a country waiting for white smoke to appear today," COB's executive secretary Mario Argollo said. "We believe we must begin to iron out our differences; we must start building a country based on consensus, with workers participating in the decisions."
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