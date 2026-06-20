Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-US fans in Seattle play their part as team lauds atmosphere

United States midfielder Weston McKennie praised ​the home fans in Seattle Stadium on Friday as the World Cup co-hosts beat Australia 2-0 ​to secure a spot in the Round of 32. Chants of "U.S.A." continued long ‌after ​the final whistle and U.S. supporters also broke into a rendition of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads".

Soccer-United States have to keep believing they can win, Pochettino says

The United States clinched a spot in the World Cup's round of 32 with their 2-0 win over Australia, but the team must keep "believing that we ‌can win (and) knowing that we need to go really hard" in each match, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday. The U.S. dominated the Socceroos, heavily controlling possession in a physical match with seven yellow cards -- three to the U.S. and four for Australia. A key part of the Americans' offence was 23-year-old Ricardo Pepi, who started in place of the injured Christian Pulisic.

Soccer-US advance to World Cup round of 32 with dominant 2-0 win over Australia

The United ‌States advanced to the World Cup knockout stage with a dominant performance against Australia on Friday, an early own goal and an Alex Freeman header giving the co-hosts a comfortable 2-0 win despite missing ‌talisman Christian Pulisic. Just as they had in their 4-1 victory over Paraguay, the U.S. forced an own goal to open the scoring, with Cameron Burgess the unfortunate defender.

Titans make Jeffery Simmons highest-paid DT in NFL history

The Tennessee Titans agreed to a rich contract extension with star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on Friday. The Titans did not reveal financial terms, but multiple reports have Simmons receiving a three-year extension worth $105.8 million -- with $100 million guaranteed -- through the 2030 season.

Soccer-Canada's Kone thanks fans, team as recovery from broken leg begins

Canada midfielder Ismael Kone ⁠expressed his ​gratitude to God, his teammates and their fans after suffering ⁠a broken leg in his side's 6-0 thrashing of Qatar in World Cup Group B on Thursday. The 24-year-old was caught by a clumsy second-half tackle from Qatar's Assim Madibo, and underwent surgery to repair the damage.

Soccer-Pulisic out injured for US against Australia

United States winger Christian ⁠Pulisic will miss Friday's Group D World Cup game against Australia due to injury, after training separately from his teammates this week. * Pulisic, who has 83 international caps, was withdrawn at halftime in the opening World Cup game against Paraguay.

Tennis-De Minaur knocked ​out in quarter-finals at Queen's Club

Top seed Alex de Minaur's hopes of adding his name to the illustrious list of winners of the Queen's Club title ended in defeat by American Brandon Nakashima ⁠on Friday. The Australian world number six is regarded as one of the best exponents of grass court tennis but was unable to handle the aggressive Nakashima in a 7-5 6-3 quarter-final defeat.

Tennis-Moutet loses nearly all Queen's prize money after sweary interview

French player Corentin Moutet has lost ⁠nearly ​all his prize money from the Queen's Club tournament after being fined for an expletive-laden post-match interview. Moutet was fined $40,000 for swearing seven times while being interviewed on court by the BBC following his opening-round win over compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Tigers RHP Justin Verlander injures hamstring while on IL, out 'weeks'

Right-hander Justin Verlander's plan to come off the injured list and start for the Detroit Tigers on Sunday has been derailed by a new health ⁠issue as he strained his left hamstring during a bullpen session on Wednesday. Verlander, 43, made only one appearance in his return to the Tigers this season before he went on the 15-day injured list ⁠on April 4 with left hip inflammation. The three-time Cy ⁠Young Award was moved to the 60-day IL and ready to be activated until the new injury occurred during a scheduled session in Houston.

Ice hockey-Three-time Stanley Cup winner Toews retires at 38

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, who cemented his legacy by capturing three Stanley Cups and two Olympic gold medals, announced his retirement on ‌Friday at the age of 38. The ‌Canadian centre made the announcement at a sportsplex bearing his name in Winnipeg, having just completed the season with ​the Winnipeg Jets in the National Hockey League (NHL).