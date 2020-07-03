Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. welcomes independent probe of report that cleared African Development Bank chief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday welcomed the African Development Bank's decision to appoint former Irish President Mary Robinson to lead an independent probe of a report that cleared the bank's chief of wrongdoing. Mnuchin said undertaking an independent review was fully consistent with a presumption of innocence.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 04:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 04:42 IST
U.S. welcomes independent probe of report that cleared African Development Bank chief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday welcomed the African Development Bank's decision to appoint former Irish President Mary Robinson to lead an independent probe of a report that cleared the bank's chief of wrongdoing.

Mnuchin said undertaking an independent review was fully consistent with a presumption of innocence. "The decision to pursue an independent review demonstrates the strength of the African Development Bank," he said. The regional development bank's board on Wednesday announced Robinson would lead a high-level panel that will review a report by the bank's ethics committee, which had cleared the bank's president, Akinwumi Adesina, of improper conduct.

Adesina had been accused of abuse of office by a whistleblower at the bank, including favoritism in hiring. He has denied the allegations. The panel will include Leonard McCarthy, a former South African government official and former vice president for integrity at the World Bank, and Gambian Chief Justice Hassan Jallow. It is to complete its review in two to four weeks.

The Bank's board last month said it stood by the internal investigation that cleared Adesina, but agreed to U.S. demands for an independent review in the interest of due process. It finalized plans for that review on Wednesday. The United States, AfDB's second-largest shareholder, had demanded a new independent probe into the allegations against Adesina, rejecting the bank's investigation over reservations about the integrity of the bank's process.

That put it at odds with the largest shareholder, Nigeria, which had voiced its support for Adesina.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Only 9% of Brazil's COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, study shows

Less than 10 of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Brazil were asymptomatic and the majority of those who tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory disease had mild symptoms, a survey of almost 90,000 people from all regions s...

Vijayawada: 63-year-old COVID-19 suspect goes missing from hospital

A 63-year-old COVID-19 suspect went missing under suspicious conditions from a government hospital in Vijayawada. According to Dhanalakshmi, wife of the missing person, Vasanta Rao 63yrs was suffering from asthmatic conditions, hiccups and ...

Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 48,105 to over 1.49 million: Health Ministry

Brasilia Brazil, July 3 SputnikANI The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 48,105 to 1,496,858 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday. The death toll has risen by 1,252 to 6...

U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 50,000, setting record for third day in a row

New U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by over 50,000 on Thursday, setting a record for a third consecutive day, according to a Reuters tally.New infections rose in 37 out of 50 U.S. states in the past 14 days compared with the two weeks prior in ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020