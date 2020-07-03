Left Menu
Deakin University, Australia announces exclusive Academic Mentorship in Software Engineering for Indian Students

To apply for the exclusive online study trimester commencing in September 2020, please visit https://www.chitkara.edu.in/global/software-engineering/

Deakin University, Australia and Chitkara University, near Chandigarh has announced an innovative pathway study option commencing September 2020. In the midst of the uncertain circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Deakin University, Australia and Chitkara University has announced the launch of an ‘Academic Mentorship’ program to ensure that students may continue to achieve their international study goals during this time. The announcement has come at a time when travel is suspended and students are uncertain of their dream for an overseas higher education opportunity. Deakin University and Chitkara University has developed a 4-year Bachelor of Software Engineering that will facilitate Indian students to study two years of Deakin University's licensed curriculum at Chitkara University before students transfer for the remaining two years on-shore at Deakin University in Australia. This transfer is based on conditions, and students after successful completion will receive a Deakin University Bachelor of Software Engineering degree in Australia. Speaking about this innovative program, Deakin University’s Deputy Vice President (Global) and CEO (South Asia), Ms Ravneet Pawha, said that, “at Deakin we are continuously innovating our offerings and with the current challenges presented by COVID-19, innovative hybrid programs like this would help students keep their study and career goals on track. “We are proud of our partnership with Chitkara University and delighted to have developed this unique program, which will allow students to study an international degree from their home-country while having academic mentorship through the teaching and support by the faculty at Chitkara University.” This is a one-of-its kind initiative in the international education space, where students will earn 100% credits of prior learning at a leading Indian university before transferring to a Deakin University campus in Australia. As a part of the arrangement, students while studying the first two years of the program at Chitkara will pay local India tuition fee. Students will also be co-taught some academic units by Deakin faculty in infrastructure, and resources that will be similar to Deakin. This simply translates in better academic success for students with global careers and an education that saves them huge costs.

Chitkara University’s Pro-Chancellor, Dr Madhu Chitkara, said that “the blended program is being launched at a very appropriate time. Given the current situation, students will be able to continue their education while keeping their dreams of international education intact. “I am confident that the overall student experience will be enriched through this Academic Mentorship program with the high quality of the teaching and learning support from faculty and staff from both institutions.” With this initiative, there will be no gap in students learning outcomes and they will arrive in Australia with similar academic learnings had they started in the same program at Deakin in the first year. If for some reason a student is unable to make it for the on-shore studies at Deakin, they will have an option to pursue an industry-leading Bachelor’s degree from Chitkara University. To apply for the exclusive online study trimester commencing in September 2020, please visit https://www.chitkara.edu.in/global/software-engineering/ About Deakin University Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

With internationally recognised quality of research and teaching, Deakin University is currently is ranked in the top 1% of the world’s universities by the prestigious Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU). With over 40 years of experience as one of Australia's leading tertiary education providers, Deakin's won numerous awards and teaches over 60,000 students each year. Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research. For more information, visit: http://www.deakin.edu.

About Chitkara University Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh (India) has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking university in North India. The University’s Institute of Engineering & Technology has been featured in the Prestigious Times Higher Education Impact rankings 2020, 26th rank in the DataQuest’s ‘Top 100 T Schools in India-2020’ survey. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, strong industry collaborations and 120+ working associations from schools across the world, Chitkara University not only attracts the finest students from across the nation but with its seamless placement support, is also able to help them carve high growth careers For more information, visit: www.chitkara.edu.in PWR PWR.

