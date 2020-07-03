Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's blue-chip index hits five-year high on hopes of recovery, stimulus

China stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Friday, with the blue-chip index scaling a five-year high on hopes of recovery in the world's second largest economy as Beijing rolled out more stimulus.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:04 IST
China's blue-chip index hits five-year high on hopes of recovery, stimulus

China stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Friday, with the blue-chip index scaling a five-year high on hopes of recovery in the world's second largest economy as Beijing rolled out more stimulus. ** The Shanghai Composite index closed up 2.01% at 3,152.81, while the blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 1.93% to 4,419.60 points, its highest since July 1, 2015.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.28% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 1.574%. ** For the week, SSEC rose 5.8%, its best since March 2019, while the CSI300 gained 5.8%, its best since November 2015.

** China's services sector expanded at its fastest pace in over a decade in June as the easing of coronavirus-related lockdown measures revised consumer demand, a private survey showed on Friday, though companies continued to shed jobs. ** The rebound suggests China's overall recovery is becoming more balanced and broader based as life slowly returns to normal, though analysts believe it will take months for activity to return to pre-crisis levels.

** Market participants expected Beijing to roll out more stimulus in the second half if needed following the PBOC's latest rate cuts. ** Investors are also turning to traditional heavyweights with lower valuations than growth stocks, including coal, nonferrous metals, insurance and real estate companies, China Central Securities' analyst Zhang Gang said.

** Securities shares surged as trading activity jumped and the media reported a merger deal between leading players. ** The CSI SWS securities index surged 8.1% and is up 17.8% this week.

** Further helping the rally were robust foreign inflows via the Stock Connect linking Hong Kong and mainland, with turnover via the northbound legs of the link hitting a record high on Thursday. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index rose 1.11% while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.72%.

** At 0716 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0641 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 7.066.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Your will power is as strong and firm as Himalayas; whole country is proud of you: PM Modi to troops in Ladakh.

Your will power is as strong and firm as Himalayas whole country is proud of you PM Modi to troops in Ladakh....

SBI sanctions Rs 300 crore loan to PTC India Financial Services

PTC India Financial Services said on Friday that State Bank of India SBI has sanctioned it a term loan working capital augmentation TLWC of Rs 300 crore. The facility has with a door-to-door tenor of three years including a moratorium of si...

Four killed as unknown assailants open fire on car in northwest Pakistan

Unknown assailants opened fire on a car in northwest Pakistans restive tribal district on Friday, killing four persons including a tribal elderThe accused ambushed the car in Birman in South Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ...

Over two crore N95 masks, one crore PPE kits distributed to states free of cost: Govt

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that more than two crore N95 masks and over 1 crore PPEs distributed free of cost by the Centre to the states, since April 1. Since April 1, 2020, Centre has distributed more than 2.0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020