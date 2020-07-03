Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prior approval for power supply equipment imports from China mandatory: Govt

According to the order, all equipment, components, and parts imported for use in the power supply system and network will be tested in the country to check for any kind of embedded malware/trojans/cyber threat and for adherence to Indian standards. All such testings will be done in certified laboratories that will be designated by the Ministry of Power, it noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:28 IST
Prior approval for power supply equipment imports from China mandatory: Govt

The power ministry has made prior permission mandatory to import electricity equipment - used in supply network - from prior reference countries like China and Pakistan. The decision taken by the ministry amid stand-off with China at the border.

For India, China and Pakistan are prior reference counties with whom it shares land border. Earlier in the day, Power Minister R K Singh told his state counterparts in a virtual conference that India will not give permission for import of power equipment from prior reference counties.

The recent order of the ministry is a step in that direction to discourage imports from reference countries, mainly China. He has also asked states not to order equipment for their Discoms from Chinese companies.

Besides, the ministry has made it mandatory to test all imported equipment to be  used in power supply system to eliminate possibilities of cyber attacks through malware / Trojans.  In an office order issued on July 2, the ministry said, "Any import of equipment or components or parts from "prior reference" countries as specified or by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or the directions of these 'prior reference' countries will require prior permission of the Government of lndia". According to the order, all equipment, components, and parts imported for use in the power supply system and network will be tested in the country to check for any kind of embedded malware/trojans/cyber threat and for adherence to Indian standards.

All such testings will be done in certified laboratories that will be designated by the Ministry of Power, it noted. "Where the equipment or components/parts are imported from 'prior reference' countries, with special permission, the protocol for testing in certified and designated laboratories shall be approved by the Ministry of Power," it added.

This order will apply to any item imported for end use or to be used as a component, or as a part in manufacturing, assembling of any equipment or to be used in power supply system or any activity directly or indirectly related to power supply system, the ministry said. Power supply system is a sensitive and critical infrastructure that supports not only our national defence, vital emergency services, including health, disaster response, critical national infrastructure such as classified data & communication services, defence installations, manufacturing establishments, logistics services, but also the entire economy and the day-to-day life of the citizens, the ministry noted.  The ministry is of the view that any danger or threat to power supply system can have catastrophic effects and has the potential to cripple the entire country. Therefore, the power sector is a strategic and critical sector.

The vulnerabilities in the power supply system and network mainly arise out of the possibilities of cyberattacks through malware / Trojans etc embedded in imported equipment, the ministry stated. It has taken this decision to protect the security, integrity and reliability of the strategically important and critical power supply system and network in the country.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Over 6,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Russia in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia reached 667,883 with as many as 6,718 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Xinhua, citing a statement from countrys coronavirus response center on Friday, reported that the death ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now New global recordThe United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest daily increase any country has ever reported, according to a Reuters tally....

No evidence found, Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 WC final fixing probe

The Sri Lankan Police on Friday ended its investigation into allegations that the countrys 2011 World Cup final loss to India was fixed, saying it found no evidence after recording statements of stalwarts like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Ja...

2020 Hero Indian Open golf cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 edition of the Hero Indian Open golf tournament was on Friday cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemicKeeping in mind the health and safety of everyone as top most priority, we have decided to cancel this years Hero Indian Open, Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020