Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mutual fund industry AUM falls 8 pc to Rs 25 lakh cr in Jun qtr

"Besides, lower investment, with economic uncertainty threatening jobs and leading to pay cuts, could be the reason for decline in the assets base, moreover, fresh inflows were also relatively weak," Vidya Bala, co-founder of Primeinvestor.in, said. All the top five fund houses, SBI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sunlife MF and Nippon India MF have witnessed decline in their respective average AUMs. With an asset base of Rs 3,64,363 crore, SBI Mutual Fund continue to be  the largest fund house in the country during the June quarter 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:59 IST
Mutual fund industry AUM falls 8 pc to Rs 25 lakh cr in Jun qtr

Mutual funds' asset base dropped eight per cent to nearly Rs 25 lakh crore in the quarter ended June 30, mainly due to outflow pressure in equity and debt categories. Average asset under management (AAUM) of the industry, comprising 45 players, stood at Rs 24.82 lakh crore in April-June quarter 2020 as compared to Rs 27 lakh crore in the preceding quarter, according to a data by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The asset base of the industry was Rs 25.5 lakh crore in the same period a year ago. The industry registered the decline of eight per cent on quarter-on-quarter basis as net inflows have reduced across most of the asset and categories in mutual fund schemes, said Omkeshwar Singh, who is head RankMF at Samco Securities.

"In spite of a 24 per cent climb back in the Nifty for the June quarter, fund's struggled to grow AUM - on account of outflow pressure both in debt and equity. While debt outflows were triggered by debt events such as the Franklin Templeton issue, profit booking on rally led to equity inflows. "Besides, lower investment, with economic uncertainty threatening jobs and leading to pay cuts, could be the reason for decline in the assets base, moreover, fresh inflows were also relatively weak," Vidya Bala, co-founder of Primeinvestor.in, said.

All the top five fund houses, SBI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sunlife MF and Nippon India MF have witnessed decline in their respective average AUMs. With an asset base of Rs 3,64,363 crore, SBI Mutual Fund continue to be  the largest fund house in the country during the June quarter 2020. Although, average AUM of the fund house plunged from Rs 3,73,536 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

HDFC MF, which is at the second position, have seen a drop in its asset base to Rs 3,56,183 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 3,69,783 crore in March quarter. This is followed by ICICI Prudential MF at the third rank with an average AUM of Rs 3,46,163 crore in June quarter. It had an average AUM of Rs 3,50,743.5 crore in March quarter.

Aditya Birla Sunlife MF, the fourth largest fund house, has seen its average AUM decreasing to Rs 2,14,592 crore from Rs 2,47,522 crore. Nippon India MF, at fifth position, average AUM fell to Rs 1,80,061 crore from Rs 2,04,884 crore.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Film industry remembers choreographer Saroj Khan, celebrates her legacy

The passing away of Bollywoods beloved masterji Saroj Khan on Friday left cine personalities Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Shah Rukh Khan and others heartbroken with many remembering the choreographers contribution in their career. ...

Over 6,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Russia in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia reached 667,883 with as many as 6,718 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Xinhua, citing a statement from countrys coronavirus response center on Friday, reported that the death ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now New global recordThe United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest daily increase any country has ever reported, according to a Reuters tally....

No evidence found, Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 WC final fixing probe

The Sri Lankan Police on Friday ended its investigation into allegations that the countrys 2011 World Cup final loss to India was fixed, saying it found no evidence after recording statements of stalwarts like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020