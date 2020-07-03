Left Menu
Development News Edition

Changes in national permit regime on the cards to allow tourist passenger vehicles move seamlessly

To allow tourist passenger vehicles move seamlessly across the country, a new scheme is being formulated under which any tourist vehicle operator may apply online for an all-India tourist authorisation permit, the government said on Friday. Under this new scheme, any tourist vehicle operator may apply for an all-India tourist authorization permit through online mode, the ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 15:59 IST
Changes in national permit regime on the cards to allow tourist passenger vehicles move seamlessly

To allow tourist passenger vehicles move seamlessly across the country, a new scheme is being formulated under which any tourist vehicle operator may apply online for an all-India tourist authorisation permit, the government said on Friday. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification for amendment to national permit regime under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 for promoting tourism across the country. "The ministry is in the pursuit of providing seamless movement to the tourist passenger vehicles after the success of goods carriage vehicle under national permit regime," it said in a statement. This motive has culminated into a new set of rules, which henceforth will be known as, 'All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit Rules, 2020', it added.

The ministry has invited comments from public and other stakeholders on it. Under this new scheme, any tourist vehicle operator may apply for an all-India tourist authorization permit through online mode, the ministry said. All such authorisations shall be issued after all relevant documents submitted as stipulated in the rules and due nationwide fees deposited towards such permit, within 30 days of submission of such applications, the statement said. "Moreover, the scheme entails flexibility in the form of authorisation /permit being granted, as the case may be, and shall be valid for a period of three months or its multiples thereof not exceeding three years at a time," it added. This provision has been incorporated keeping in mind those areas of the country where there is a limited season of tourism and also for those operators who have limited financial capacity, the statement said. "This scheme will render consolidation of a central database and fees of all such authorisation/permits, which might give a sense of tourist movements, scope of improvement, promotion of tourism and help increase revenues generated through such registrations," it said. All existing permits shall continue to be in force during their validity.

Travel and tourism industry in our country have increased manifold in last ten-fifteen years. The growth has been contributed by both domestic and international tourists, and there is a trend of high expectation and consumer experience, the government said. Earlier, the issue of tourist permit was discussed in the 39the Transport Development Council Meeting and was appreciated and concurred by the state participants..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Ground-based discovery of two strongly interacting exoplanets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

India's first NPNT compliant drone flight successfully completed

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 3 ANIBusinessWire India Quidich is proud to announce the successful completion of Indias First No-Permission No-Takeoff NPNT compliant drone flight on the A200 Remotely Piloted Aircraft System RPAS. The flight...

Health experts cast doubt on India's timeline for COVID vaccine

The chief of Indias top clinical research agency said in a leaked letter circulated on Friday it envisaged launching a novel coronavirus vaccine by Aug. 15, prompting scepticism from some health experts who questioned the short timeline. Do...

Scotland likely to agree UK's list of low-risk travel countries - Sturgeon

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon criticised the British government on Friday for shambolic decision making on opening up to international travel but said it was likely Scotland would agree with the London governments list of low risk...

Angolan app gives performers a lifeline - streaming to paying public

When the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Claudio Kiala saw a gap in the market when it came to virtual entertainment. Kiala and his team had been developing a performance p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020