Left Menu
Development News Edition

Djibouti ramps up efforts to get seafarers stranded by coronavirus off ships

Djibouti has carried out the first crew change of merchant sailors in its territory and is ready to get home more seafarers who have been stranded by the coronavirus, a senior port official said. Lying on the Bab al-Mandab strait, which is one of the world's busiest shipping chokepoints, Djibouti is a critical transit hub.

Reuters | Djibouti City | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:32 IST
Djibouti ramps up efforts to get seafarers stranded by coronavirus off ships
Representative Image Image Credit: Unsplash

Djibouti has carried out the first crew change of merchant sailors in its territory and is ready to get home more seafarers who have been stranded by the coronavirus, a senior port official said.

Lying on the Bab al-Mandab strait, which is one of the world's busiest shipping chokepoints, Djibouti is a critical transit hub. More than 2,500 ships transit and call at its ports ​annually. Continued complications with changing over ship crews due to coronavirus restrictions in some jurisdictions are still affecting supply chains despite an easing of lockdown in many parts of the world.

Some 400,000 seafarers are affected on land or on ships with many at sea for longer than an 11-month limit laid out in a maritime labor convention. Shipping industry officials say many are at breaking point, in a situation the United Nations has described as a "humanitarian crisis".

The first crew change operation took place in recent days in Djibouti and involved 19 seafarers who had been at sea on a merchant ship for over a year. Aboubaker Omar Hadi, chairman of the government's Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority, said the crew transfer - which included sailors replacing them who had arrived by air - took less than two days. The country was ready for more changeovers, he said.

"The main asset is not the ships, it's the people manning the ships," Hadi told Reuters this week. "Any ship going through the strait of Bab al-Mandab we are prepared to welcome if they have a need for a crew change."

Neighboring countries include Yemen and Somalia, which have been battered by conflict. Hadi said its jurisdiction provided the "safety and security required" for merchant ships. Crews onboard merchant ships vary and include Filipino, Indian, and Eastern European nationals.

Djibouti also is home to Chinese and U.S. naval bases. Its strategic position on the Gulf of Aden means it overlooks the world's critical waterways for commodities.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Ground-based discovery of two strongly interacting exoplanets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

India's first NPNT compliant drone flight successfully completed

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 3 ANIBusinessWire India Quidich is proud to announce the successful completion of Indias First No-Permission No-Takeoff NPNT compliant drone flight on the A200 Remotely Piloted Aircraft System RPAS. The flight...

Health experts cast doubt on India's timeline for COVID vaccine

The chief of Indias top clinical research agency said in a leaked letter circulated on Friday it envisaged launching a novel coronavirus vaccine by Aug. 15, prompting scepticism from some health experts who questioned the short timeline. Do...

Scotland likely to agree UK's list of low-risk travel countries - Sturgeon

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon criticised the British government on Friday for shambolic decision making on opening up to international travel but said it was likely Scotland would agree with the London governments list of low risk...

Angolan app gives performers a lifeline - streaming to paying public

When the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Claudio Kiala saw a gap in the market when it came to virtual entertainment. Kiala and his team had been developing a performance p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020