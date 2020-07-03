Left Menu
Mumbai can celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi safely during COVID-19

Ganesh Chathurthi - the biggest celebration of Mumbaikers - is drawing close. The annual celebration brings together lakhs of faithful to the streets.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:37 IST
Right to Left - Chirag Palande, Founder and Komal More, Project Head - EcoGanesha. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ganesh Chathurthi - the biggest celebration of Mumbaikers - is drawing close. The annual celebration brings together lakhs of faithful to the streets. The conduct of the festival needs elaborate planning on the part of the government and administration. This is especially important in the context of COVID-19, which demands social distancing for the general health and well-being of the people.

So, it is no surprise that safe conduct of the Ganesh Chathurthi festival is weighing heavily on the mind of every Mumbaikar. But, fret not. EcoGanesha, whose mission is to promote Eco-friendly Ganesh Chathurthi festival, is offering a solution that will go a long way in ensuring hygiene and health of the faithful involved in the Chathurthi festivities. "We're offering eco-friendly Ganesh idols, pooja articles, sweets, flowers and other things needed for the festival at the click of a button. People can even engage the services of a pundit in the same manner. The idea is to ensure contactless delivery of products and services required for the festival for the overall well-being and health of the people," said Chirag Palande, Founder EcoGanehsa.

EcoGanesha team strictly adheres to World Health Organisation (WHO) protocol and factory workers engaged in the making of idols wear hand-gloves and masks. "We record body temperature of these workers and delivery boys. To ensure that your Ganesh idol is as safe as it is beautiful, the delivery staff members also wear masks and use Aarogyasetu app," Chirag further added. Eco-friendly Ganesh idols would be delivered home one week before the festival commences. The idols are available in sizes ranging from six inches to 30 inches. Made of clay, EcoGanesha idols readily dissolve into water and are completely biodegradable and hence they do not cause any environment pollution.

"We will accept orders for home delivery till 15 days before the festival. But, those who want to pick up the idols from our outlet can do so even till the big day of the festival," informed Komal More, Project Head, EcoGanesha. People can pay online and there won't be any charges for home delivery. "Whether it is a Ganesh idol, pooja items or services of a pundit, you can get them by logging into EcoGanesha.com. It is the best way to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi in the context of the continuing pandemic," elucidates Komal.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

