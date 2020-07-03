Left Menu
CAIT seeks audience with govt panel set up to probe data sharing practices of banned apps

The traders' body has been running a campaign for boycott of Chinese goods titled "Bhartiya Saamaan - Hamara Abhiman" since June 10. CAIT said it had in a communication sent to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on 21 June demanded imposition of a ban on Chinese applications "since it was apprehended that the data acquired by these applications might be transferring to China which could pose serious threat to security of the country".

Traders' body CAIT on Friday wrote to the government seeking an opportunity to present its views in front of a government-constituted committee set up to probe the data sharing practices of 59 Chinese apps banned by India. The panel has been set up to conduct a detailed probe into the data-sharing practices of these apps, including TikTok and WeChat.

In a letter to IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said since the opportunity of hearing will be given by the panel to owners of these banned applications, "We should also be given an equal opportunity before the high-powered committee constituted by the government to place our case as to why the ban on these applications are necessary and is in the larger interest of the country." The Union government recently banned 59 Chinese apps citing a threat to national security. The traders' body has been running a campaign for boycott of Chinese goods titled "Bhartiya Saamaan - Hamara Abhiman" since June 10.

CAIT said it had in a communication sent to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on 21 June demanded imposition of a ban on Chinese applications "since it was apprehended that the data acquired by these applications might be transferring to China which could pose serious threat to security of the country". PTI RSN MKJ.

