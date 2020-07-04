Left Menu
Development News Edition

Logistics major Gati posts Q4 net loss at Rs 63 crore

Express distribution and supply chain solutions major Gati Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 63 crore in the quarter ended March as compared to a net profit of Rs 8 crore in Q4 FY19.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-07-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 13:03 IST
Logistics major Gati posts Q4 net loss at Rs 63 crore
The company is a pioneer in express distribution and supply chain solutions. Image Credit: ANI

Express distribution and supply chain solutions major Gati Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 63 crore in the quarter ended March as compared to a net profit of Rs 8 crore in Q4 FY19. Revenue from operations fell by 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 370 crore from Rs 459 crore in the same period. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 39 crore in Q4 FY20 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 15 crore in Q4 FY19.

Consolidated net loss stood at Rs 78 crore in the year ended March (FY20) as compared to a net profit of Rs 18 crore in the year ended March last year (FY19). Revenue from operations fell to Rs 1,712 crore in FY20 over Rs 1,863 crore in FY19. "The operating loss for quarter and financial year ended March 2020 is mainly attributable to a drop in cross-border e-commerce and TV-commerce business coinciding with a shift in domestic e-commerce market dynamics with increased price competitiveness due to key customers increasing investment in their own in-house logistics capacity," the company said in a statement.

In case of the material subsidiary the loss for the quarter is due to certain provisioning and lower business in March due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

63 Louisiana state prison inmates to be released through furlough programme

Only 63 Louisiana state prison inmates will be released through the furlough program that state officials developed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Louisiana Department of Corrections created a review panel in April to consider...

Day after eight cops killed, over 25 UP Police teams formed to nab Vikas Dubey

More than 25 teams have been formed by the UP Police to nab history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who was yet to be apprehended 36 hours after eight police personnel were gunned down by criminals during an attempt to arrest him. Inspector General of ...

Nepal's ruling communist party meet to decide PM Oli's fate deferred till Monday

A crucial meeting of Nepals ruling communist party to decide the political future of embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was postponed until Monday to allow more time for the top leadership to iron out their differences over his style o...

Ajay Devgn’s "Maidaan" to release in August 2021

Maidaan, featuring actor Ajay Devgn in the lead, will now hit the theatres on August 13 next year. Based on the golden years of Indian football, Maidaan, was initially scheduled to release on November 27, but earlier this year the makers pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020