Left Menu
Development News Edition

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

"WhatsApp continues to serve as a crucial lifeline for people relying on the platform to intimately communicate with their friends and family while separated across long distances," Facebook India's Director - Marketing Avinash Pant told PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 13:20 IST
WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

WhatsApp on Saturday said it is launching its 'It's Between You' brand campaign in the country showcasing stories about how Indians are using the Facebook-owned platform to communicate in a secure manner. WhatsApp collaborated with Bollywood director Gauri Shinde along with BBDO India to create two 60-second ads that highlight how its features like texts, video calls or even a voice message (which is end-to-end encrypted) help replicate in-person conversations, it said in a statement. With over 400 million users, India is among the biggest markets for WhatsApp. "The campaign narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily on WhatsApp with their closest relationships ...When privacy is deeply felt, relationships feel more intimate and real... "WhatsApp continues to serve as a crucial lifeline for people relying on the platform to intimately communicate with their friends and family while separated across long distances," Facebook India's Director - Marketing Avinash Pant told PTI. One of the ads features an elderly woman and her caregiver, while the second one is about two sisters. WhatsApp had run a similar campaign in Brazil earlier this year. Pant said the campaign in India will run for 10 weeks across India on a number of national and regional television channels and digital platforms. "Throughout this year, the campaign will see multiple creative executions land in high profile cultural moments across the year from festivals to the cricket IPL. Over the course of the campaign, these films will be available in English and seven regional languages that include Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Oriya, Gujarati, Marathi, and Kannada," he added. Pant said shooting these films remotely was a "new and a challenging experience" for everyone involved. The campaign was shot in the early days of lockdown, and the production happened remotely following the utmost standards of safety and precaution, he added. "This meant casting had to be done keeping in mind the actors and the cinematographers who lived together, so no one from outside would enter the premises. The rest of the family members became hair, make-up, and costume assistants...For the first time, we heard, 'Action, Mumma' instead of just 'Action'," Pant said. He added that the client's agency and the director supervised the shoot through a WhatsApp video call, just as they conducted the pre-production meetings (PPM) and presentations. In the past, WhatsApp has run radio and print campaigns across various Indian states, asking people to check the veracity of information received as a forward before they share it with others as part of its efforts to curb the spread of fake news on its platform.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh 'unlock 2' guidelines in J&K; religious places to remain closed

Fresh guidelines under the unlock 2 phase came into effect in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with the Union Territory administration deciding against opening religious places and educational institutions, but allowing hotels to operate with ...

Station Officer of police station in Kanpur suspended over allegations of role in cops' killing

The UP Police has suspended from service the Station Officer of Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur district in view of allegations of his involvement in the killing of eight policemen by criminals during a raid to arrest history-sheeter Vi...

Rugby-Christie, Jordan double up as ruthless Crusaders grind down Highlanders

Loose forward Tom Christie scored two second-half tries for the Canterbury Crusaders as they relentlessly ground down the Otago Highlanders to record a 40-20 victory in their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Dunedin on Saturday. Winger Will Jo...

PM applauds BJP workers for helping those in need during lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday applauded BJP workers for extending help to those in need during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, saying for his party workers the nation comes firstBefore he chairs the Seva Hi Sangathan meet th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020