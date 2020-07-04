No passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and 3 other cities between Jul 6-19
No passenger flights will operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad between July 6 and July 19, the Kolkata airport said on Saturday as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:56 IST
No passenger flights will operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad between July 6 and July 19, the Kolkata airport said on Saturday as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country
India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Scheduled international passenger flights are still suspended in India
"It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi,Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the Kolkata airport said on Twitter on Saturday.
ALSO READ
Decide IPOB plea to protest against detention of 2 Nigerians by UP police: HC to Delhi Police
Delhi's peak power demand crosses 6,000 MW-mark
Police to file 12 chargesheets over Nizamuddin congregation, two in Delhi violence cases
Mumbai's Most Loved Ethnic Wear Brand, KALKI Fashion Introduces Their New 'Video Shopping Experience'
Diana Penty provides safety gear to Mumbai police amid coronavirus pandemic