Left Menu
Development News Edition

CTUs hail coal workers' protest against privatisation

On Friday, members of the ten central trade unions also held a protest here against the government's privatisation drive and changes in labour laws by some state governments. "The government continues with its arrogant attitude of going ahead with privatisation and sale of PSUs, and dangerously liberalising foreign entry in vital sector of the economy like defence production from 49 per cent to 74 per cent along with corporatisation of 41 ordnance factories.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:07 IST
CTUs hail coal workers' protest against privatisation

Central trades unions (CTUs) on Saturday hailed coal workers for their nationwide protest against the government's move to privatise the sector. In a joint statement, 10 CTUs -- INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC -- said coal workers held the strike for three days, from July 2-4.

"The CTS, independent sectoral federations and associations congratulate coal workers for bringing the coal mines and establishments under Coal India and SCCL to grinding halt with no production and no dispatch of coal. The strike was a grand success," the statement said. The impact was to the tune of 9 million tonne of coal production, and dispatch could not take place, the CTUs claimed.

The strike was called to oppose the government's decision to completely privatise the coal sector through unregulated commercial mining of coal and trading by private sector.  They demanded that the government should desist and withdraw its policy of commercial mining. On Friday, members of the ten central trade unions also held a protest here against the government's privatisation drive and changes in labour laws by some state governments.

"The government continues with its arrogant attitude of going ahead with privatisation and sale of PSUs, and dangerously liberalising foreign entry in vital sector of the economy like defence production from 49 per cent to 74 per cent along with corporatisation of 41 ordnance factories. "It is also going ahead with its project of privatising Indian Railways in phases, the latest being its destructive decision of privatising 151 train services in highly remunerative routes to facilitate private players to make huge profit using infrastructure and manpower of Indian Railways," the trade unions said.

The unions also expressed anger over rising prices of fuel, saying the continuous price rise of petrol and diesel is another big blow to the people. The CTUs said its members will meet shortly "to decide next course of action to continue its resolve to defy and non-co-operate with the anti-national policies of the government".

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Rawat asks officials to remain watchful as cases dip in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday said authorities must remain watchful even as the number of COVID-19 cases dip across the state. He warned that there should not be any laxity on the part of officials. Taking sto...

More than 4,000 coronavirus tests in F1 prove negative

There have been no positive cases from more than 4,000 coronavirus tests carried out on Formula One personnel over the past seven days, F1 said on Saturday. F1 has its first race on Sunday in Austria, four months after the opening race in A...

Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh winning on twinning on a day out

Actor Sara Ali Khan spent Saturday with her mother and senior actor Amrita Singh and documented the day out on Instagram with a picture. In the pictures posted by the Kedarnath actor, the mother-daughter duo are twinning in multi-coloured A...

SC to pronounce verdict on lawyer Reepak Kansal's plea on Monday

Supreme Court will on July 6 pronounce the verdict on a petition filed by lawyer Reepak Kansal seeking a direction to its Secretary General and Registrarofficers for not to give preferences to cases filed by influential lawyerspetitioners. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020