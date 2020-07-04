RSP registers national record in single-day blowing in steel melting shop converter

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) claimed that it has registered a national record by clocking 48 blows in a single day in one converter of steel making shop 2 (SMS-2). The feat was possible because of perfect coordination and tremendous contribution by different departments, the RSP said in a statement on Friday.

Hot metal of requisite quality and quantity was supplied by the blast furnaces on Thursday, while departments such as production planning and coordination (PPC), calcining plant-2, oxygen plant, material recovery department, research and control lab (R&C Lab), refractory engineering services, instrumentation and automation, traffic and raw material worked in tandem and provided timely inputs seamlessly, the statement said. It also said that on the same day the steel plant set another benchmark as its hot metal torpedo ladle number-5 surpassing its previous record of 2,331 lining life.

The torpedo ladle is still in service and ready to scale new peaks of excellence, it said. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RSP, Dipak Chattaraj, visited both SMS-II and Ladle Repair Shop (LRS) on Friday and congratulated the collective for the stupendous performance, the statement said.

Applauding the efforts of the collective, the CEO said the achievement proves that when times are the toughest, the tough achieve the best. "The success has come at the most appropriate time and it gives us the confidence that we can reach the desired level if we want. Lets maintain the tempo and take our performance at par with international standards," he said.

The CEO emphasised upon the thrust of the company on cost efficiency and expressed hope that achievements like these will help the company achieve improved cost parameters. The steel plant has been fighting multipronged challenges in view of the COVID- 19, the RSP statement said.

While the steel plant is leaving no stone unturned to protect its employees against the deadly pandemic, it is also intensifying efforts to meet the formidable challenges of the current business scenario, it added. Meeting every difficult situation head-on, the RSP collective is making all-out efforts to follow the COVID protocol while simultaneously raising the bar in every facet of performance, the release added.