Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSP registers national record in single-day blowing in steel melting shop converter

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RSP, Dipak Chattaraj, visited both SMS-II and Ladle Repair Shop (LRS) on Friday and congratulated the collective for the stupendous performance, the statement said. Applauding the efforts of the collective, the CEO said the achievement proves that when times are the toughest, the tough achieve the best.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:34 IST
RSP registers national record in single-day blowing in steel melting shop converter

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) claimed that it has registered a national record by clocking 48 blows in a single day in one converter of steel making shop 2 (SMS-2). The feat was possible because of perfect coordination and tremendous contribution by different departments, the RSP said in a statement on Friday.

Hot metal of requisite quality and quantity was supplied by the blast furnaces on Thursday, while departments such as production planning and coordination (PPC), calcining plant-2, oxygen plant, material recovery department, research and control lab (R&C Lab), refractory engineering services, instrumentation and automation, traffic and raw material worked in tandem and provided timely inputs seamlessly, the statement said. It also said that on the same day the steel plant set another benchmark as its hot metal torpedo ladle number-5 surpassing its previous record of 2,331 lining life.

The torpedo ladle is still in service and ready to scale new peaks of excellence, it said. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RSP, Dipak Chattaraj, visited both SMS-II and Ladle Repair Shop (LRS) on Friday and congratulated the collective for the stupendous performance, the statement said.

Applauding the efforts of the collective, the CEO said the achievement proves that when times are the toughest, the tough achieve the best. "The success has come at the most appropriate time and it gives us the confidence that we can reach the desired level if we want. Lets maintain the tempo and take our performance at par with international standards," he said.

The CEO emphasised upon the thrust of the company on cost efficiency and expressed hope that achievements like these will help the company achieve improved cost parameters. The steel plant has been fighting multipronged challenges in view of the COVID- 19, the RSP statement said.

While the steel plant is leaving no stone unturned to protect its employees against the deadly pandemic, it is also intensifying efforts to meet the formidable challenges of the current business scenario, it added. Meeting every difficult situation head-on, the RSP collective is making all-out efforts to follow the COVID protocol while simultaneously raising the bar in every facet of performance, the release added.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram postpones opening of schools for 2020-21 academic session

The Mizoram government has postponed the opening of schools for the 2020-21 academic session for an indefinite period as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, a minister said. The government had earlier decided to ...

COVID-19: Rawat asks officials to remain watchful as cases dip in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday said authorities must remain watchful even as the number of COVID-19 cases dip across the state. He warned that there should not be any laxity on the part of officials. Taking sto...

More than 4,000 coronavirus tests in F1 prove negative

There have been no positive cases from more than 4,000 coronavirus tests carried out on Formula One personnel over the past seven days, F1 said on Saturday. F1 has its first race on Sunday in Austria, four months after the opening race in A...

Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh winning on twinning on a day out

Actor Sara Ali Khan spent Saturday with her mother and senior actor Amrita Singh and documented the day out on Instagram with a picture. In the pictures posted by the Kedarnath actor, the mother-daughter duo are twinning in multi-coloured A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020