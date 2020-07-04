Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1820 hours: DCM9 BIZ-CHAMBAL EXPRESSWAY-GADKARI Proposed Rs 8,250-cr Chambal Expressway to be game changer for MP, UP, Rajasthan: Gadkari New Delhi: Asserting that the proposed Rs 8,250 crore Chambal Expressway could be a game changer for the poor and tribals living in far-flung areas of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday urged these states to expedite land acquisition, environment clearances and tax relief for the project. DCM7 BIZ-TAX-EQUALISATION LEVY I-T dept amends tax challan to include non-resident e-commerce suppliers for equalisation levy New Delhi: The income tax department has brought in changes to the challan for paying the equalisation levy by expanding its scope to include non-resident e-commerce players supplying goods or services online. DCM2 BIZ-RELIANCE-JIO MEET Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app JioMeet as competition to Zoom New Delhi: After raising billions of dollars from the likes of Facebook and Intel for its digital business, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has launched JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling that is being seen as rate war on rival Zoom. DCM4 BIZ-LOGISTICS Considering to replace multi-modal transportation of goods act with national logistics law: Com Min New Delhi: The commerce ministry is considering to replace the multi-modal transportation of goods act with a full fledged national logistics law with a view to promote growth of the sector, a senior government official said on Saturday.

DCM5 BIZ-COAL-STRIKE Coal workers' strike enters 3rd day; 5 trade unions to decide next course of action New Delhi: The three-day nationwide strike by coal workers, which entered the third day on Saturday, has been "100 per cent peaceful", a trade union leader said. DCM11 BIZ-RERA-DEBT RECAST RERA authorities pitch for one-time debt recast in realty; ask builders to comply with orders New Delhi: Real estate regulators will write within a week to the RBI, seeking one-time debt restructuring for the industry to help developers overcome the liquidity issues, Uttar Pradesh RERA Chairman Rajive Kumar said on Saturday.

DCM10 BIZ-CTU-COAL WORKERS CTUs hail coal workers' protest against privatisation New Delhi: Central trades unions (CTUs) on Saturday hailed coal workers for their nationwide protest against the government's move to privatise the sector. DCM3 BIZ-WHATSAPP-CAMPAIGN WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India New Delhi: WhatsApp on Saturday said it is launching its 'It's Between You' brand campaign in the country showcasing stories about how Indians are using the Facebook-owned platform to communicate in a secure manner.