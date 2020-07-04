Business highlights

Left Menu
DCM11 BIZ-RERA-DEBT RECAST RERA authorities pitch for one-time debt recast in realty; ask builders to comply with orders New Delhi: Real estate regulators will write within a week to the RBI, seeking one-time debt restructuring for the industry to help developers overcome the liquidity issues, Uttar Pradesh RERA Chairman Rajive Kumar said on Saturday. DCM10 BIZ-CTU-COAL WORKERS CTUs hail coal workers' protest against privatisation New Delhi: Central trades unions (CTUs) on Saturday hailed coal workers for their nationwide protest against the government's move to privatise the sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 18:30 IST
Following are the top business stories at 1820 hours: DCM9 BIZ-CHAMBAL EXPRESSWAY-GADKARI Proposed Rs 8,250-cr Chambal Expressway to be game changer for MP, UP, Rajasthan: Gadkari New Delhi: Asserting that the proposed Rs 8,250 crore Chambal Expressway could be a game changer for the poor and tribals living in far-flung areas of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday urged these states to expedite land acquisition, environment clearances and tax relief for the project. DCM7 BIZ-TAX-EQUALISATION LEVY I-T dept amends tax challan to include non-resident e-commerce suppliers for equalisation levy New Delhi: The income tax department has brought in changes to the challan for paying the equalisation levy by expanding its scope to include non-resident e-commerce players supplying goods or services online. DCM2 BIZ-RELIANCE-JIO MEET Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app JioMeet as competition to Zoom New Delhi: After raising billions of dollars from the likes of Facebook and Intel for its digital business, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has launched JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling that is being seen as rate war on rival Zoom. DCM4 BIZ-LOGISTICS Considering to replace multi-modal transportation of goods act with national logistics law: Com Min New Delhi: The commerce ministry is considering to replace the multi-modal transportation of goods act with a full fledged national logistics law with a view to promote growth of the sector, a senior government official said on Saturday.

Latest News

Fire flares at Iranian power plant, latest in series of incidents

A fire broke out at a power station in southwestern Iran on Saturday, Iranian media reported, the latest of several recent fires and explosions some of which have hit sensitive sites. The blaze, which affected a transformer in the power sta...

Virus spike in Spain reveal plight of seasonal farm workers

In the 20 years since he left his native Senegal, Biram Fall has never slept in the streets. This week, when he ran out of savings after failing to find work in northern Spains peach orchards, he still refused to do so. As part of an army o...

Rains continue in Mumbai, North Konkan

Mumbais suburbs and neighbouring Thane received more than 100 mm rainfall since Saturday morning, the IMD said and predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the area besides rest of the North Konkan over the nex...

'Beautiful' to have a pint, 'brilliant' to get a haircut - England reopens after lockdown

People relished their first pub drinks in more than three months, went to restaurants and finally got haircuts on Saturday as England took its biggest steps yet towards resumption of normal life after the coronavirus lockdown. Some pubs sta...
