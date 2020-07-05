Left Menu
Development News Edition

4.27 cr e-way bills valued at Rs 12.40 lakh cr generated in Jun, per day level touches 77 pc of pre-lockdown       

An average of 14.26 lakh e-way bills, which are required for transportation of goods valued at over Rs 50,000, were generated each day in the month of June, which is 77 per cent of the average number of bills generated per day in the pre-lockdown phase, GST Network said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 15:11 IST
4.27 cr e-way bills valued at Rs 12.40 lakh cr generated in Jun, per day level touches 77 pc of pre-lockdown       
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

An average of 14.26 lakh e-way bills, which are required for transportation of goods valued at over Rs 50,000, were generated each day in the month of June, which is 77 per cent of the average number of bills generated per day in the pre-lockdown phase, GST Network said on Sunday. In total 4.27 crore e-way bills valued at over Rs 12.40 lakh crore were generated by businesses and transporters during June, higher than 4 crore bills worth Rs 11.43 lakh crore generated in March, reflecting uptick in economic activity with gradual lifting of lockdown, GST Network (GSTN) said in a statement.

In April and May, 84.53 lakh (Rs 3.90 lakh crore) and 2.51 lakh (Rs 8.98 lakh crore) such bills were generated. In comparison, in February and January 5.63 crore (Rs 15.39 lakh crore) and 5.61 crore (Rs 15.71 lakh crore) e-way bills were generated, respectively, on the government portal.

As per e-way bill generation data, an average of 18.49 lakh e-way bills were generated per day by businesses and transporters between January 25-March 24, 2020. This number came down drastically to 1.72 lakh during Lockdown Phase-1 (March 25-April 14).

In Lockdown Phase-2 (April 15-May 3) and Phase- 3 (May 4-May 14), it stood at 3.51 lakh and 6.75 lakh, respectively. In Lockdown Phase-4 (May 15-May 31), it was at 9.84 lakh. In Unlock 1.0 in the month of June, the number rose to 14.26 lakh per day.

A nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus was imposed on March 25. GSTN, which manages the IT backbone for Goods and Services Tax (GST), said it is evident from the month on month comparison of generation of e-ways bills, both in terms of numbers and value that economic activities are on upswing and on road to recovery.

"The upwards trend means Unlock 2.0 is going to have more reasons to cheer. Based on the current trend, it is expected that the cargo movement will further accelerate in the Unlock 2.0, which along with other indicators is a healthy sign of an early economic recovery and stability," GSTN said. It said with restrictions easing, the number grew rapidly between May and June.

"The data substantiates that the Indian economy is gathering pace with the movement of goods rebounding close to pre-lockdown levels and GST collections rising sharply," GSTN added. GST collection in June rose to Rs 90,917 crore from Rs 62,009 crore in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi, Kabul inks 5 MoUs for development of educational infrastructure in Afghanistan

India and Afghanistan on Sunday signed five memoranda of understanding MoUs for the development of educational infrastructure in four Afghan provinces namely Nooristan, Farah, Badakhshan and Kapisa. The Five MoUs which were signed today, we...

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left two people dead and eight wounded, a sheriffs official said. Two Greenville County sheriffs deputies noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and saw a large crowd running out ...

SAIL Chairman joins office after testing negative for COVID-19

SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary has resumed office after tested negative for covid-19 virus, an official said. Chaudhary had gone into a three-week institutional quarantine after he tested positive for coronavirus.Our chairman has tested...

Coal India suffers avg daily production hit of 56 pc during three-day strike

State-owned Coal India suffered an average daily production hit of 56 per cent during the three-day strike by workers against the governments move to open the sector to private players, an official said. A union leader of Coal India had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020