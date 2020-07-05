Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former RBI governor Patel pens book on dealing with NPA issue

Urjit Patel, whose stint as the head of the central bank was one of the most tumultuous in recent times that ended with the rare event of an RBI Governor resigning, will be releasing a book later this month, his publishers have said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 15:14 IST
Former RBI governor Patel pens book on dealing with NPA issue

Urjit Patel, whose stint as the head of the central bank was one of the most tumultuous in recent times that ended with the rare event of an RBI Governor resigning, will be releasing a book later this month, his publishers have said. Titled 'Overdraft: Saving the Indian Saver', the book focuses on the non-performing assets (NPAs) issue that has afflicted Indian banking in recent years, its causes and Patel's efforts as the RBI Governor in dealing with it

"Urjit Patel invests his thirty years of macroeconomic experience in building strategies to protect our banks from unscrupulous racketeers, ultimately aimed at saving our savings...," publisher HarperCollins India tweeted. Patel's book description says that sovereigns do not need to earn or save before spending money. They can either print or borrow. "…in our country, where they own banks, they can use our deposits to lend and splurge for goals that may not always be economic in nature. Many rulers have succumbed to the temptation, with dire results - inflation, debased currency, payments crises, bankrupt banks, economic stagnation, loss of public confidence. "After centuries of ruinous experiences, some governments learnt, others haven't, to control themselves, create self-governing Central banks and let them manage money and regulate banks," it says. The issue of unsustainable bad debts started as a trickle in 2015 and then became a "flood", it said. "In the forefront were some of India's largest government banks, and a series of tycoons who were running their empires on unpaid debts." Patel worked with a '9R' strategy which would protect depositors' savings, rescue the banks and protect them from "unscrupulous racketeers", it says. Books or memoirs written by two of his immediate predecessors -- Raghuram Rajan and D Subbarao -- had shed light on various subjects like the RBI's autonomy, interest rates or its stance on demonetisation. Patel, under whose governorship the note ban was carried out, surprised all by resigning from the RBI in December 2018. The resignation came at a time when relations between the government and the RBI had soured, with the former threatening to invoke a never-before used clause to give directions to the central bank. The RBI under Patel was reportedly averse to the government's wishes on getting extra capital held by the central bank, restructuring loans to small businesses and providing liquidity support to the troubled non-bank lenders. Patel's resignation was followed by a long period of absence from public gaze. However last month, in a surprise move, he was appointed as the chairman of the Ministry of Finance-run think-tank NIPFP. Deputy governor Viral Acharya, who gave a strong speech asserting RBI's autonomy and warned the government of the "wrath of markets", also quit ahead of the completion of his term. Patel was seen as very strict on the issue of NPAs and governance at banks, especially the private sector ones, where the RBI replaced the heads of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, and started probing Yes Bank more closely. The RBI had begun a thorough asset quality review (AQR) to find out the hidden stress on banks' books when Patel was a deputy governor and he carried forward the same work. Patel's book will be released by the end of July, as per a book selling website.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi, Kabul inks 5 MoUs for development of educational infrastructure in Afghanistan

India and Afghanistan on Sunday signed five memoranda of understanding MoUs for the development of educational infrastructure in four Afghan provinces namely Nooristan, Farah, Badakhshan and Kapisa. The Five MoUs which were signed today, we...

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left two people dead and eight wounded, a sheriffs official said. Two Greenville County sheriffs deputies noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and saw a large crowd running out ...

SAIL Chairman joins office after testing negative for COVID-19

SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary has resumed office after tested negative for covid-19 virus, an official said. Chaudhary had gone into a three-week institutional quarantine after he tested positive for coronavirus.Our chairman has tested...

Coal India suffers avg daily production hit of 56 pc during three-day strike

State-owned Coal India suffered an average daily production hit of 56 per cent during the three-day strike by workers against the governments move to open the sector to private players, an official said. A union leader of Coal India had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020