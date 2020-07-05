Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade unions to mobilise people to build public opinion against commercial coal mining

Five trade unions in the coal sector have planned to mobilise people in mine areas to generate public opinion against the government's decision to start commercial mining, after their three-day nationwide strike could not budge the Centre from its stand, officials said on Sunday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 17:41 IST
Trade unions to mobilise people to build public opinion against commercial coal mining

Five trade unions in the coal sector have planned to mobilise people in mine areas to generate public opinion against the government's decision to start commercial mining, after their three-day nationwide strike could not budge the Centre from its stand, officials said on Sunday. The unions, including RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), of Coal India have also decided to go for a day's strike on August 18, the last date for submitting bids for the auctioning of 41 blocks.

The Centre has started the auction process for commercial mining, a move that opens the country's coal sector for private players. "We are not pushing back. Our protest will continue.

We have decided to mobilise the locals in mine areas to protest against the commercial coal mining and to ensure that no private players enter the sites," BMS leader B K Rai told PTI. He said all the five trade unions, in a meeting on Saturday, had decided to go for a strike on August 18.

"We will carry on protests in mining areas and start work-to-rule. All trade unions have their presence in the areas where the blocks are being offered for sale and we will be able to gain strength," he said. The three-day nationwide strike by coal workers against the government's decision to open the sector for private players ended on Saturday, leading to almost nil production in most of the mines, and dispatch of the fuel was totally blocked.

"The central trade unions have planned to build public opinion against commercial mining in mine areas. We will continue our protests in a sustained way if the government remains firm on its decision," INTUC-backed Indian National Mineworkers' Federation secretary-general SQ Zama said. The auctioning of 41 coal mines for commercial mining is expected to garner Rs 33,000 crore of capital investment in the country over the next five to seven years.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains continue in Mumbai, suburbs; Powai lake overflows

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts were hit by heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Sunday, resulting in water-logging in several low-lying areas of the city. The Powai lake here started overflowing in the morning after the heavy...

Prime Minister Johnson and Prince Charles lead birthday tributes to Britain's health service

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles paid tribute to Britains state-run National Health Service on its 72nd birthday on Sunday, expressing pride in how it has coped with the COVID-19 pandemic. Both have recovered after contractin...

Iran registers 163 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours

Iran has registered over 163 deaths due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus related toll to 11,571 in the country, said Health Minister spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari on Sunday.The country has registered over...

Locust menace: FAO asks India to be on high alert for next 4 weeks

India, which is tackling the worst locust attack in 26 years for the last three months, should remain on high alert during the next four weeks, according to the UNs Food and Agriculture Organisation FAO. Meanwhile, the Indian government has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020