Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Sri Tattva launches its store on the first social media super app Made in India - Elyments

Sri Sri Tattva, India's leading health and wellness and FMCG brand has tied up with Elyments to launch its e-commerce store via the social media application.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-07-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 12:04 IST
Sri Sri Tattva launches its store on the first social media super app Made in India - Elyments
Sri Sri Tattva at Elyments App. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sri Sri Tattva, India's leading health and wellness and FMCG brand has tied up with Elyments to launch its e-commerce store via the social media application. Elyments is the first social media super app, Made in India. More than 1,000 IT professionals have come together to make this social media app.

The app was launched on July 5 by the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Humanitarian and Founder of the Art of Living and several other dignitaries. The following features will be added to the app. Audio/ Video conference calls

Secure payments via Elyments Pay Public profiles who users can Follow/Subscribe

Curated commerce platform to promote Indian brands Regional voice commands

Sri Sri Tattva will be a part of the curated commerce platform on the app. Elyments users can now buy the entire range of Sri Sri Tattva FMCG and Health products, including the much sought after immunity boosters, masks, sanitisers as well as an extensive range of kitchen essentials and food products right from the application. "Being an Indian multinational brand, it is our honour to be a part of the first all Indian social media platform. This platform is definitely a positive step towards achieving a self-reliant economy. We congratulate the team for their noble effort, and wish them all the best to make this platform a super success," said Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, who was also a speaker at the launch event.

"It has been our endeavour to take the ancient Indian science of Ayurveda to maximum households both in India and globally. In the current times, people worldwide are turning to Ayurveda to enhance their health and safeguard themselves by building their immunity naturally. Partnering with Elyments, a first of its kind, Made in India, social media Super App is a proud moment and a step towards contributing to a healthy and happy society," said Tej Katpitia, CEO, Sri Sri Tattva. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

IEX electricity market trades 4,790 MU volume in June

The electricity market at the Indian Energy Exchange IEX witnessed a total trade of 4,790 million units in June, recording a 5 per cent year-on-year increase despite the national peak demand registering a 10 per cent decline during the mont...

WB CM doesn't believe in cooperative federalism; not keen on sharing COVID-19 data with Centre: BJP chief J P Nadda.

WB CM doesnt believe in cooperative federalism not keen on sharing COVID-19 data with Centre BJP chief J P Nadda....

Sawan month begins, but no Kanwariyas in sight due to COVID-19

On the occasion of the first Monday of Sawan month, several devotees on Sunday took a holy dip in river Ganga here. However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no Kanwariyas this year around, who are known to visit in great number...

Hundreds of scientists say coronavirus is airborne, ask WHO to revise recommendations –NYT

Hundreds of scientists say there is evidence that the novel coronavirus in smaller particles in the air can infect people and are calling for the World Health Organization to revise recommendations, the New York Times reported on Saturday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020