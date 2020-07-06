Sri Sri Tattva launches its store on the first social media super app Made in India - Elyments

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sri Sri Tattva, India's leading health and wellness and FMCG brand has tied up with Elyments to launch its e-commerce store via the social media application. Elyments is the first social media super app, Made in India. More than 1,000 IT professionals have come together to make this social media app.

The app was launched on July 5 by the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Humanitarian and Founder of the Art of Living and several other dignitaries. The following features will be added to the app. Audio/ Video conference calls

Secure payments via Elyments Pay Public profiles who users can Follow/Subscribe

Curated commerce platform to promote Indian brands Regional voice commands

Sri Sri Tattva will be a part of the curated commerce platform on the app. Elyments users can now buy the entire range of Sri Sri Tattva FMCG and Health products, including the much sought after immunity boosters, masks, sanitisers as well as an extensive range of kitchen essentials and food products right from the application. "Being an Indian multinational brand, it is our honour to be a part of the first all Indian social media platform. This platform is definitely a positive step towards achieving a self-reliant economy. We congratulate the team for their noble effort, and wish them all the best to make this platform a super success," said Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, who was also a speaker at the launch event.

"It has been our endeavour to take the ancient Indian science of Ayurveda to maximum households both in India and globally. In the current times, people worldwide are turning to Ayurveda to enhance their health and safeguard themselves by building their immunity naturally. Partnering with Elyments, a first of its kind, Made in India, social media Super App is a proud moment and a step towards contributing to a healthy and happy society," said Tej Katpitia, CEO, Sri Sri Tattva. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)