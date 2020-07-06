Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-China waves the green flag for FX bulls

The Chinese yuan led commodity currencies higher against the dollar on Monday as investors lapped up risky assets on growing expectations of a strong Chinese economic rebound. An index of blue-chip Chinese shares surged to its highest in five years as traders bet on a revival in China, pushing the yuan to its highest levels since March 18 against the dollar.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-07-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 13:37 IST
FOREX-China waves the green flag for FX bulls

The Chinese yuan led commodity currencies higher against the dollar on Monday as investors lapped up risky assets on growing expectations of a strong Chinese economic rebound.

An index of blue-chip Chinese shares surged to its highest in five years as traders bet on a revival in China, pushing the yuan to its highest levels since March 18 against the dollar. "The economic recovery process looks encouraging (and) looks likely to sustain while the lack of harsh trade headlines has at least eased concerns among investors for now," said Hao Zhou, a strategist at Commerzbank.

A revival in Chinese economic activity bodes well for Australia and Europe which counts Beijing as its biggest trading partner. The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1303 to a two-week high after data showed orders for German industrial goods rose by 10.4% in May, rebounding from their biggest drop since records began in 1991 the previous month.

The Australian dollar rose 0.4% to $0.6975 following a 1.2% gain last week, with the market focused on a Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting on Tuesday. "The markets are focused on other currency pairs, like the Australian dollar, which is still in a clear uptrend against the U.S. dollar due to the rise in copper prices," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

The broad recovery in risk appetite pushed the dollar lower. It was already grappling with a steady rise of coronavirus infections in the United States that has prompted investors to cut their exposure to the dollar in recent weeks. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar edged 0.4% down to 96.82, its lowest level since July. 2.

Goldman Sachs revised its economic projections for the U.S. economy down to a 4.6% contraction in 2020 versus a previous estimate of -4.2%. "The healthy rebound in consumer services spending seen since mid-April now appears likely to stall in July and August as authorities impose further restrictions to contain the virus spread," Goldman analysts said in a note.

Sterling moved slightly higher to $1.2509 against the dollar amid reports British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak plans to raise the property tax threshold and temporarily cut the value-added tax (VAT) in the hospitality sector.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

6,611 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in last 24 hours

Moscow Russia, July 6 SputnikANI Russia has recorded 6,611 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 6,87,862, the response centre said Monday. The new cases were registered in all 85 regions, and 1,90...

Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

Ennio Morricone, the Italian composer whose haunting scores to Spaghetti Westerns like A Fistful of Dollars and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly helped define a cinematic era, has died, his lawyer said on Monday. He was 91.Morricone had broke...

Sterling falls vs euro, steady vs dollar; Chancellor's support measures in focus

The pound fell against the euro, as the common currency rose on Monday, and held steady against the U.S. dollar, as traders looked ahead to this months Brexit negotiations and more government support measures expected later this week.By the...

Government maintaining ACC levy rates for next 2 years

The Government is maintaining current levy rates for the next 2 years, as part of a set of changes to help ease the financial pressures of COVID-19 providing certainty for businesses and New Zealanders, ACC Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020