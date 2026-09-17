Australia Ponders First-of-Its-Kind Smart Glasses Ban

Australia is weighing a potential ban on the use of smart glasses equipped with cameras in government workplaces, citing privacy and security concerns. If implemented, this could mark the first such ban globally.

The decision also involves consultation with major employers including Microsoft and Telstra to develop AI usage guidelines in the workplace. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the need for vigilant digital safety standards as technology advances.

Despite benefits to some communities, smart glasses have drawn international scrutiny for covert recording risks. Legal challenges are mounting against companies like Meta, with complaints citing privacy law violations.