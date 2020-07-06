Left Menu
Three consultancies clear technical evaluation round for assisting DPIIT in startup initiatives

The department had proposed to engage a consultancy organisation to provide support for a period of three years, extendable by one year at a time for a total duration of five years, to assist and support the DPIIT in effective and on ground implementation of Startup India Action Plan. The selected agency will have to support the department in scaling up the Startup India initiative through manifold interventions considered important for building a strong ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs.

Three consultancy agencies -- PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, and KPMG Advisory -- have cleared the technical evaluation round for assisting the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in effective implementation of initiatives for startups. In March, the department invited a Request for Proposal (RFP) for appointing a consulting agency for Startup India initiative and four consultancy firms had put in their bids.

According to the minutes of a meeting that was held on June 26 to evaluate the preliminary proposals, the three consultancy agencies had scored more than 60 marks and were found to be technically qualified. The evaluation committee, Chaired by DPIIT Joint Secretary Anil Agrawal, has "decided to open financial bids for all the qualified applicants on July 6", as per the minutes.

The minutes stated that Grant Thornton India LLP failed to obtain minimum marks for technical qualification and "hence disqualified for the opening of its financial bid". The department had proposed to engage a consultancy organisation to provide support for a period of three years, extendable by one year at a time for a total duration of five years, to assist and support the DPIIT in effective and on ground implementation of Startup India Action Plan.

The selected agency will have to support the department in scaling up the Startup India initiative through manifold interventions considered important for building a strong ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs. The main objectives include hand holding, supervising and monitoring the implementation of recommendations for next three years; examining the need of current ecosystem; and provide short, medium and long-term suggestions for implementation by various agencies in consultation with various stakeholders to scale up the initiative; and undertake the state startup ranking exercise every year by coordinating with states and other stakeholders.

Startup India is the flagship initiative of the government, launched in January 2016, that intends to build a strong ecosystem for the growth of startup businesses, to drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities. The Startup India action plan provides tax and other incentives.

