Maha: Hotels outside containment zones can operate from July 8

Maha: Hotels outside containment zones can operate from July 8PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:14 IST
Further easing coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Maharashtra government on Monday decided to allow hotels and other entities providing accommodation services like lodges and guest houses outside containment zones to operate from July 8 at 33 percent of their capacity
The government announced the decision through a notification here
The permission has been granted on the condition that these entities adhering to social distancing norms and other protocols.
