RIL becomes first domestic firm to cross Rs 11.5 lakh cr m-cap mark

Reliance Industries Limited on Monday added another feather to its cap as its market valuation crossed Rs 11.5 lakh crore mark, the first by any domestic company. The market heavyweight stock jumped 3.57 per cent to close at Rs 1,851.40 on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 3.94 per cent to a record high of Rs 1,858.

On the NSE, it gained 3.75 per cent to settle at Rs 1,855. The company's market valuation rose by Rs 40,508.8 crore to Rs 11,73,677.35 crore at close of trade on the BSE.

In terms of volume, 9.49 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore on the NSE. Gains in Reliance Industries' shares were also instrumental in taking the BSE 30-share index higher by 465.86 points, or 1.29 per cent, to close at 36,487.28. Reliance Industries, the country's most valued firm, last month became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 11 lakh crore market valuation mark. Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday rose by nearly 2 per cent after announcement that Intel Capital will buy 0.39 per cent stake in Jio Platforms. The stock has gained over 22 per cent this year so far.