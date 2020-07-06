Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota suspends work at Bidadi plant for a day after worker succumbs to COVID-19

The employee had last attended work at the factory on June 23 and hence as of now there has been no clear evidence of internal transmission within the company from this case or the previously reported eight COVID-19 positive cases at the plant, TKM said. In line with the government guidelines, the company has quarantined the employees suspected of having primary or secondary contact with the deceased until June 23, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 18:47 IST
Toyota suspends work at Bidadi plant for a day after worker succumbs to COVID-19

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday said it has suspended operations at its manufacturing plant in Bidadi for a day following the death of an employee due to COVID-19. The company deeply regrets to inform the sad news of an untimely demise of one of its employees and expresses its sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased employee, TKM said in a statement.

The cause of death has been identified as COVID-19, it added. The employee had last attended work at the factory on June 23 and hence as of now there has been no clear evidence of internal transmission within the company from this case or the previously reported eight COVID-19 positive cases at the plant, TKM said.

In line with the government guidelines, the company has quarantined the employees suspected of having primary or secondary contact with the deceased until June 23, it added. The automaker as a precautionary measure has suspended its production for the day and has carried out the required process of disinfecting the workplace, TKM said.

The company will resume operations at the plant on July 7 post confirming the safety of the workplace and adhering to all the mandatory protocols, it added..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab police arrest alleged match-fixer Dandiwal in connection with fake T20 match

Punjab police on Monday arrested alleged match-fixer Ravinder Dandiwal in connection with a T20 match played in Mohali district but streamed online as a game in Sri Lanka. The game held last month had caught the attention of BCCIs Anti-Corr...

Bhima Koregaon: SC sets aside Delhi HC order on Navlakha, says it has no jurisdiction

The Supreme Court Monday sets aside the Delhi High Court order asking the NIA to produce the judicial records with regard to transfer of civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case s...

Dharavi slum adds 11 new COVID-19 cases, tally 2,334

Mumbais largest slum, Dharavi, on Monday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,334, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official said. Dharavi has only 509 active cases now as 1,735 patients have already re...

U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 130,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 130,000 on Monday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that has put President Donald Trumps handling of the crisis under the microscope and derailed efforts to restart the economy.The overall rate of increase in U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020