Telangana banks' credit outlay pegged at Rs 1.61 lakh cr in FY21

Hyderabad, July 6 (PTI): The Annual credit plan outlay by banks In Telangana has been pegged at Rs 1.61 lakh crore in the current financial year against Rs 1.46 lakh croreduring the last fiscal, a jump of 10.52 per cent. Of the total credit plan, priority sector share would be Rs 1.23 lakh crore against Rs 1.11 lakh crore in FY20, an official releasee said.

Disbursals under the agricultural sector were projected at Rs 75,141.71 crore in FY21 against Rs 68,596.71 crore for the year 2019-20. The State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), Telangana convened its 26th quarterly review meeting here on Monday to launch the Annual Credit Plan for the year 2020-21 and to review the performance of the Banks for the quarter ended December 2019 to March 2020.

For Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Rs 35,196.87 crorewasprojected for disbursals for the current year against Rs 31,335.25 crore in the year 2019-20. Total deposits of the banks grew by Rs 30,168 crore (6.

64 per cent growth) during the last fiscal at Rs 4.84 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020, the release said. Total advances grew by Rs 36,544 crore (6.84 per cent growth) at Rs 5.70 lakh crore.

Banks in the State have so far opened 96.52 lakh accounts under PMJDY, out of which 80.42 lakh have been seeded with Aadhar numbers and 81.92 lakh RuPay cards were issued to the account holders..