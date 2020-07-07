Next World Bank, IMF meetings to be virtual - World Bank chief Malpass

Next World Bank, IMF meetings to be virtual - World Bank chief MalpassReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2020 04:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 04:38 IST
The World Bank and International Monetary Fund will hold their annual Fall Meetings online in October due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, World Bank President David Malpass said in a letter to the Bank's governors.
Malpass also encouraged those countries that are considering appointing new executive directors to represent them on the Bank's boards to factor gender diversity into their decisions. Currently only five of 25 current directors are women, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- World Bank
- International Monetary Fund
- David Malpass
- COVID-19
