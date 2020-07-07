Left Menu
Development News Edition

New report on relocating Port of Auckland’s freight operations released

“That decision needs to be informed by policy analysis that is still to be completed. As a result, it will be up to a future government to determine a preferred location,” said Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Associate Transport Minister Shane Jones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 07-07-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 09:56 IST
New report on relocating Port of Auckland’s freight operations released
“This new report provides valuable insights that will help inform future decisions on this complex and significant issue,” Shane Jones said. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Government has released a major new report on the options for relocating the Port of Auckland's freight operations while deferring any decision on the issue.

"That decision needs to be informed by policy analysis that is still to be completed. As a result, it will be up to a future government to determine a preferred location," said Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Associate Transport Minister Shane Jones.

Phil Twyford says this issue has significant fiscal, economic, social and environmental implications. "Because officials have been focused on COVID-19 response and recovery work they have not yet been able to provide advice on Sapere's assessment of the benefits, costs, risks and uncertainties associated with the options."

The new report by economic consultancy Sapere was commissioned by officials to inform that policy work. It considers five relocation options: Northport, Manukau, the Firth of Thames, the Port of Tauranga and a shared increase in capacity at both Northport and the Port of Tauranga.

Its key findings include:

The port's current downtown Auckland location has about 30 years' capacity and there is a 10-15 year window for making a final decision on relocation

For all five options, engineering and consenting could be difficult

Manukau Harbour was the highest-ranked option, although consenting could be problematic

The economic costs would outweigh the economic benefits for all the options, including Manukau.

The Upper North Island Supply Chain Strategy Independent Working Group previously identified Northport as the preferred option.

Following the release of the Working Group's report late last year the Ministry, along with the Treasury and the Provincial Development Unit, were tasked with further work to inform a relocation decision.

Shane Jones said at that time Cabinet noted the Ports of Auckland was not viable as the Upper North Island's key import port over the long term.

"This new report provides valuable insights that will help inform future decisions on this complex and significant issue," Shane Jones said.

Phil Twyford thanked all those who provided their views, data and expertise to inform the work to date – especially iwi, councils and port companies. "We know there is a very high level of interest in this issue as well as the wider strategic context of ensuring a secure, efficient upper North Island supply chain," he said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Heavy-duty masks may be neededThe World Health Organization WHO is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the novel coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a let...

Miami rolls back restaurant dining as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000

Floridas greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll topped 130,...

ANALYSIS-Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule

The prospect of President Vladimir Putin staying in the Kremlin until 2036 does not seem to be deterring buyers of Russias high-yielding sovereign bonds as investors focus on economic fundamentals and political stability rather the risk of ...

British pilot to leave Vietnam for home after virus recovery

A British pilot who was Vietnams most critical COVID-19 patient is virus free and has recovered enough to make the long flight home next Sunday, doctors said. A group of Vietnamese doctors who have been overseeing the treatment of the 42-ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020