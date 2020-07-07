Left Menu
Veer Foundation Expands its reach with Medical Oxygen Cylinder supply for the citizens as well as the quarantine Centre

Currently the Free supply of Medical Oxygen Cylinders is started with over more than 500 Medical Oxygen cylinders of different capacities are under circulation at various places across Mumbai and providing Life Support at residence of various individuals and COVID Care Centres.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 12:04 IST
Mumbai, 7th July 2020: Veer Foundation, Ghatkopar based NGO have extended their service to provide free Medical Oxygen Cylinders to the Citizens of Mumbai and Quarantine and COVID Centres. With the monsoon season the Pandemic cases are at rise. We have seen the daily surge in the COVID Positive cases. It is also mentioned by few of the families of positive cases that they are unable to get Hospitalisation and few currently active COVID Care Centres are not ready to accept as most of them are above 60 years of age or their saturation is below required normal level. These people are left with no option due to non-availability of beds and even the rental oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators are not available or are charging exorbitant high rates taking advantage of this situation. To support these critical patients who may recover if timely oxygen is provided Veer Foundation has opened their Oxygen Centres for supply within Mumbai City and to start with the below centres are currently providing Free Medical oxygen Cylinders in their neighbourhood - A] Simandhar Swami Jinalaya Ghatkopar East 9321580108; B] Sanghani Estate Ghatkopar West 9820008686; C] Cama Lane Ghatkopar West 9004512226; D] Shanti Nagar Nepeansea Road - Malabar Hill 9167030530; E] Samrat Ashok Walkeshwar 7977239969; F] Knew Electric Lohar Chawl 982013285; G] Dombivali Kalyan Vithalwadi Thakurli 99305 63063; H] 4 Bungalow, 7 Bungalow, Versova, Yari Road 9594837086; I] Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, S.V.Road, Jogeshwari 8108001855 In addition to this, we are also planning to open additional centres in Western Suburbs of Mumbai to extend the supply of Medical Oxygen Cylinders in that region. Medical Oxygen Cylinders along with the regulators are provided rent free against refundable security deposit. It is also advised to take this under medical supervision. Many more such Centres are also been planned across Mumbai City which would expand the reach. Veer Foundation has also extended their hand by providing rent free Medical Oxygen Cylinder supply along with gas and accessories to various COVID Centres in Lions Community Hall and Shree Parasdham in Ghatkopar East, Shree Dombivali Kutchi Bhanushali Mitra Mandal Centre, Dombivali, Navi Mumbai and Bhanushali Charitable Trust’s Centre, Mahape The foundation had extended support to provide additional cylinders to other quarantine Centres whoever needs the same. Veer Foundation Team member Mr Jethalal Dedhia mentioned that ‘the inclination of our members is to save every human life from the Pandemic and would extend possible support in this situation.’ Veer Foundation journey to fight this pandemic had started three months back, when Free sanitization project was initiated across Mumbai City to sanitize the public places, societies, hospitals, ambulances and other commercial spaces and have achieved a remarkable number of over 23000 such societies been sanitized in last 93 days and still this free service is continuing. Currently the Free supply of Medical Oxygen Cylinders is started with over more than 500 Medical Oxygen cylinders of different capacities are under circulation at various places across Mumbai and providing Life Support at residence of various individuals and COVID Care Centres. The Centre is self-funded and only objective is to save human life. Veer Foundation was proud to receive an appreciation letter from the Governor of Maharashtra on 12th June 2020 regarding their selfless support and dedication towards the society by undertaking the sanitization across Mumbai City. The current Medical Oxygen Cylinder supply of these Centres are operating 24x7 in view of the peak of the positive cases. As per various articles, if timely medical oxygen is provided fatalities can be avoided. Trustee, Mr Nitin Sanghavi added that ‘All the Centres which are currently operating with free sanitization and the Free Medical Oxygen Cylinder supplies are all on Honorary basis with no expectation but just to serve mankind.’ PWRPWR

